Without a doubt, Superman has always been one of the most generous superheroes, especially once he gave each member of the Justice League a personalized gift.

Superman he has always been an example of kindness, generosity and goodwill. This is particularly emphasized around Christmas time when the Man of Steel volunteers to give gifts to children and those in need, essentially filling the role of Santa Claus (although Santa Claus is a real person in the DC Comics Universe).

However, at one point, Superman decided to give gifts to people with whom he has a personal connection: his fellow Justice League teammates. In Superman # 165, the great hero visited the main members of the JLA to offer them some festive cheer and show his more cheerful and humorous side.

The story began at the Justice League headquarters on the Moon.

Superman spent time with Martian Detective Y Plastic man. The visit was not entirely joyous, as Lex Luthor had recently been elected President of the United States, causing Superman to wonder if the JLA could have done something to stop Luthor’s rise to power.

Martian Manhunter taught Superman some relaxation techniques (involving staying upside down), while Plastic Man got the Man of Steel to smile when he claimed that the only thing worse than having Luthor as president was having two Lex Luthor as president. In gratitude, Superman left Plastic Man with a pile of rubber bands as a Christmas present and a box of chocolate chip cookies for the Martian Manhunter. Remember that this character is addicted to chocolate cookies.

Superman then traveled under the sea to visit Aquaman. Yes OK Arthur Curry He also had doubts about Luthor, admitting that he supported Luthor’s will to open trade between Atlantis and the surface world. Although Superman was not happy about this, he gave Aquaman a Metropolis snow globe as a souvenir.

Later he spent time removing debris from Earth’s orbit with Green Lantern (Kyle Rayner) and gave him a small jar of ring enamel. Later, he participated in an impromptu race with Flash (Wally West) as they raced through the heart of America toward San Francisco. Upon arrival, Superman wished him happy holidays and gave him his gift: some long socks.

The last gifts are for the other two members of the DC Comics trinity.

He spent time training with Wonder woman in Antarctica to burn off some of his lingering frustration over Luthor. After following Diana’s advice about spending more time with Lois, Clark thanked her by giving her a gold chain with a miniature Mjolnir. Considering that Wonder Woman had wielded Thor’s hammer during the crossover event Marvel vs. DC, this gift had a particularly special meaning for her.

Finally, Superman visited Batman in Gotham. Unlike their previous meetings, this one was largely grim: Batman only briefly broke the silence to remind his friend that they needed to trust the American people to do the right thing, and when the time was right, they would kick Luthor out. In gratitude, Superman handed Batman a magnifying glass (telling him it was from Lois).

Revitalized, Superman then enjoyed his Christmas present: a two-day vacation with Lois Lane in the bottle city of Kandor, where the radiation of the red sun allowed him to enjoy life as a normal man.