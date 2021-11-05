Superliminal Adds A Multiplayer Mode For Free

Pillow Castle Games, creators of the puzzle game Superliminal, celebrate a year since its launch on PC and launch a multiplayer battle royale mode to think about challenges against other users.

This new “battle royale” mode of Superliminal It is now available for all those players who have the game available on Steam. It’s a twist on this game that manipulates perspective in new settings for up to 12 players online.

We had the opportunity to review Superliminal when fIt was released on PC and also on PS4.

Pillow Castle puts us in the difficult task of forgetting everything we think is possible and breaking perspective with its new game Superliminal: an indie heir to Portal? Relax, you are in good hands The story of Superliminal places us in a center to study sleep called Sommasculpt led by Dr. Pierce.



The indie studio Pillow Castle presents us with a creative first-person 3D puzzle game in which we must be the architects of our dreams.



This therapy group seeks a way out of trauma under the eyes of Dr. Glenn Pierce. On November 12 it will be with a 50% discount on Steam; a unique opportunity to take advantage of.

