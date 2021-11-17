Supergirl came to an end after several years on the air. However, the ending infuriated many fans who love the Supercorp couple.

After so much waiting and so many seasons aired, Supergirl came to an end on The CW screen. The outcome of this story, starring Melissa Benoist, was highly anticipated by fans. Mainly for those fans who love Supercorp, the actress’s partner with Katie McGrath. However, what seemed like it was going to be the ending dreamed of by those followed, ended up causing a lot of fury in the fiction fandom. What happened?

Supercorp is the name of the ship that make up Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). For several years, The CW fed the hopes of fans, who thought that at some point this LGBT couple was going to become canon. When the end of Supergirl was announced, the followers of this romance were eager to see what the end would be and the fate that these characters would have. However, these expectations that fueled The CW for several seasons did not end well.

The anger of the fans

On social media, many fans were enraged by the end of Supergirl, mainly with the denouement that Supercorp had (via CBR). The followers of the program accuse The CW of having used Queerbaiting. What is this? This is a practice that suggests that there will be a love affair between two people of the same sex, but they only use it to drive the audience’s interest in said couple without intending to make it canon at some point. Without a doubt, this happened with the characters of Katie McGrath and Melissa Benoist.

Since the second season of the series, the television network hints that there is a love interest between the two characters. However, nothing ever happened between them and the end of the series ended with a very emotional scene, which did not include a kiss or declaration of love. In this scene, Kara reveals her secret identity and says to Lena while crying: “Of all the friends I have had, you have pushed me the most. He challenged me more. Then they hug and Lena whispers, “You have made me a better person. Thanks”. In this way, according to the channel, the relationship between the two was only a friendship.