Supergiant Games’ Hades is the first video game to win a “Hugo” award.

Hades became the first video game in history to win a “Hugo”, An award that was born to recognize and celebrate the best literary works of science fiction and fantasy, which is now moving towards the field of interactive media.

The award that was given to Hades crowned it as the “best video game” and surpassed all the releases of its same year of release, as Animal Crossing New Horizons, The Last of Us Part 2, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of tsushima Y Spiritfarer, among others. East Hugo joins other awards received by the masterpiece of Supergiant games, As the Game Awards to better indie, and BAFTA for best game of the year, artistic achievement, best design, narrative and performance in a supporting role (Logan cunningham).

Greg kasavin, screenwriter and director of Supergiant games, declared it feels “Incredibly honored” both he and the development team for having the first video game that won a Hugo.

The awards Hugo They were born in 1953 as a recognition of the best literary works of science fiction and fantasy, and that with the passage of time were adapted to new media, as in this case with video games, although in an exceptional way. About it, Greg kasavin He expressed his desire for the award to maintain a category for video games in future editions.

A single mission: escape from the Underworld

Hades launched in 2020 for Pc and it was one of the video games most celebrated by the specialized press and gamers. It is a roguelike set in Greek mythology that puts us in the shoes of Zagreus, son of Hades and prince of the Underworld, a place from which he tries to escape no matter what: sometimes, it is easy, and other … it is a nightmare. The game combines witty and dynamic dialogues according to each game, as well as a combat system that is kept in line with the abilities of each player so as not to easily frustrate them. You can read our review here: it is now available at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S Y Nintendo Switch.

