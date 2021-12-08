The Christmas holidays can be the perfect occasion to prepare some tempting chocolate and honey cupcakes at home, especially if we have children at home or to entertain guests. This recipe is perfect for those who don’t want to bake too many units.

The batter of these cupcakes can be customized to our liking to give it a more festive touch, for example by adding chopped nuts, candied fruit, dried cranberries, chocolate chips or marzipan chips.

Nails on pretty capsules and some festive decoration We will have some very simple and delicious Christmas cakes.

Preheat the oven to 180ºC and prepare about 6-8 individual molds (depending on how much we fill them). Arrange the butter in a bowl with the sugar and beat well with a wire mixer. Add the eggs, honey, vanilla and beat. Dissolve the sifted cocoa in a bowl with the hot water and add it. Add the flour with the yeast, cinnamon and salt to the dough, and beat just enough to have a homogeneous mixture. Distribute in the molds and bake for 15-20 minutes, until when punctured with a toothpick it comes out clean. Let cool out of the oven. For the buttercream, melt the chocolate in the microwave (at short intervals of less than 1 minute, stirring well and making sure it does not burn). Add to the butter and icing sugar and beat. Add the honey and milk and keep beating until you have a creamy mixture gentle. Adjust the amount of milk or sugar if necessary. Read: Potatoes of millet or porridge of corn. Easy and simple gluten-free dessert recipe Carry one pastry bag with star nozzle and decorate the cupcakes when they are cold. Finish by adding a decorative touch, such as stars or colored sugar balls. Store in an airtight container in the fridge.

With what to accompany the cupcakes

Some Christmas chocolate honey cupcakes as these can be perfect to indulge ourselves at Christmas breakfast, or to prepare at snack time. I do not like to load them too much of coverage so that they are not very forceful, although this dough is not heavy and not excessively sweet, to balance a little.

More Christmas recipes

Directly to the Palate we love these parties and we have thousands of recipes for you to be sure to hit your Christmas meals.

Don’t miss our special with the 215 best Christmas recipes and 16 special menus. And if you need ideas for specific dishes, here is a good starting point:

Directly to the Paladar | Cookies with honey, cocoa and Christmas spices. Christmas recipe

Directly to the Paladar | Caramelised mango with spiced rum. Christmas dessert recipe