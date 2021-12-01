From the hand of Showtime, the Serie Super pumped will begin with the origin and expansion story of Uber, which will star Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kyle Chandler. Find out more in this note!

Super pumped is a new project of Showtime that will cover stories related to the business world that caused a stir in the world for a season. It has been in production since 2019, but it had some changes: at first it was intended as a limited series, but then it ended up becoming an anthology series. The first season will be based on the origin of Uber and its rise as the transportation vehicle company that revolutionized the world.

Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Beth Schacter will be the showrunners of this promising series. In the first season they will be based on the book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (2019) written by the journalist Mike isaac. At, Isaac relates the conflicts of Uber with taxi and driver unions, toxic internal company culture, power struggles and much more.

📍Your first look has arrived.📍@hitrecordjoe is Uber CEO Travis Kalanick.#KyleChandler is VC titan Bill Gurley.#SuperPumped: The Battle for Uber based on @MikeIsaac‘s best-selling exposé premieres February 27th. pic.twitter.com/h7nKu5ruMq – SHOWTIME (@Showtime) November 23, 2021

In the cast we have as protagonists Joseph Gordon-Levitt already Kyle chandler. They will also be Uma Thurman, Kerry Bishé, Babak Tafti, Mousa Hussein Kraish, Hank Azaria, Elisabeth Shue, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao-Hollitt, Richard Schiff, Jessica Hecht, John Michael Higgins, Virginia Kull, Amanda Brooks, Annie Chang, Erinn Ruth and Mishka Thébaud.

On Super pumped we will see the ups and downs of the company while following in the footsteps of the company’s co-founder and CEO Travis Kalanick (Gordon-Levitt). TO Kalanick He was overthrown in the boardroom for several scandals and complaints of sexual and labor discrimination by several female workers of the Uber. Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming, Showtime, commented that she was very excited to see Gordon-Levitt What Kalanick, whom he describes as “the super bright and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the very company he was determined to build”.

On the other hand, we will have Bill Gurley (Chandler), Kalanick’s mentor and one of the initial investors in the company who, for the sake of his money and future, needs the company to be completely successful. So you will be waiting to do your job perfectly and get more investors. Gurley he was heavily involved in the legal battle against Kalanick.

Uma Thurman will give life to Arianna huffington, co-founder of the Huffington Post and considered one of the most influential women of her time. This character will be very important since, for a time, Huffington was a key member of the board of Uber, which they also relieved of the company.

Amy Israel he claimed: “Uma, Joseph, Kyle and our incredible cast will bring to life this wildly fun and top-of-the-line story. We can’t wait for the world to see“.

We will have to wait a few months to see Super pumped, as it will premiere on February 27, 2022. But at least we already know what awaits us: a story of ambition, deception and wealth that explores how UberA sweeping financial and technological innovation, it ended in one of the most catastrophic periods in American corporate history.

