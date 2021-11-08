Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: 20 Years After Its First Release

The companies are very clear that the anniversaries of their most precious jewels cannot go unnoticed. That is why SEGA took advantage of the 20 years of Super Monkey Ball to launch the Banana Manía version, where we can review the best moments of the saga starring AiAi and his friends.

Super monkey Ball Banana Mania is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5 and Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

A compilation of his best moments

With the excuse of its twentieth anniversary, SEGA decided to compile and remaster the first three installments of the Super monkey Ball. Although, in general terms, Banana mania It is nothing more than a high quality reissue of past titles, the company added some extra content. Note that it should take other companies thieves who think that one is only content with slightly improved graphics.

To mention some of these changes – although we will talk about some in detail later – we find a tweak in the physics of the game, changes in the difficulty of some levels and the surprising elimination of the life system. In its artistic section, beyond the improvements in its graphics, we also find a completely new soundtrack.

For those of you who are not aware of this world full of monkeys, I want to give you a little warning: the premise is extremely simple and absolutely difficult in equal parts. Let’s see: in general terms Super Monkey Ball It is nothing more than a platform game, the problem is that it does not give you a single second of peace of mind so you can pass its levels.

I never insulted a monkey so much in my life

In short, in Super Monkey Ball we control a monkey that moves inside a ball, with the objective of taking it to the goal. Yes, the concept couldn’t be simpler. But, of course, not everything is rosy. There are many issues to consider. There are endless scenarios that we must deal with. In a few minutes, the experience ends up becoming a torture almost impossible to overcome.

When I say that I have never insulted a monkey so much in my life I mean it. And yes, I know that the monkey in question is not to blame for my poor skills as a player, but the level of Super Monkey Ball it is really very difficult. In fact, when you have already lost several times in the same level, the game gives you the option to activate a small help to guide you.

Because, as if the scenarios were not difficult enough by themselves, where we find extremely narrow places or platforms that move from one place to another, the title also gives us a certain time to reach the goal. You can’t do that, man!

Leaving aside the (no) complaints, Super Monkey Ball It is a perfect title for those who love challenges. It really tests you at every level. And when you thought that nothing could be worse, you go to the next level, where, of course, everything is absolutely worse than the previous thing.

I raised the competitive side that is in you

The story mode offers us hours and hours of fun – completionists could spend their entire lives in that phase. But, the fun doesn’t end there. Super Money Ball It also offers us a section of mini games to enjoy with up to four friends. Among them are mini golf, soccer, pool, bowling, racing, etc. For the competitive natives this section is basically pure gold. Nothing like fighting a duel with the person you are next to to show him who is in charge (?).

Super Monkey Ball is a clear reflection of the aesthetics that predominated in the market in the 2000s. Although its vibrant and characteristic colors continue to mark the field within the game, even 20 years later, the title clearly passed through the makeup room: delivery now It is in the “high resolution” group. Although, clearly, this is something completely to be expected for a remastering.

The one that did go directly through the cosmetic surgery room and was completely changed is the soundtrack. Of course, its changes did not alter its main engine: happy sounds that accompany each of the fearsome levels.

CONCLUSION

Banana Mania is a perfect wink for any Super Monkey Ball lover. Not only did they play it safe (how to improve the graphics), but they decided to add multiple extra content. And in these times we must value the companies that do not want to take pesos out of our pockets in exchange for basically nothing.

For lovers of challenges, Super Monkey Ball is also a perfect title. Its extreme and delusional difficulty makes it not a title for everyone. But for those few it is a delivery that will be exceedingly satisfactory.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 8.1 64bits – Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 or AMD Phenom II X2 550 – Memory: 4 GB of RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT, 512 MB or AMD Radeon HD 5750, 1GB – DirectX: Version 9.0 – Storage: 4GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 – Processor: Intel Core i3-540 or AMD Phenom II X4 965 – Memory: 4 GB of RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750, 1 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7850, 1GB – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 4GB available space

