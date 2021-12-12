More than four years have passed since the launch of Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch, so it’s about time Nintendo announced its next Italian plumber game. A leak could have revealed that Nintendo is developing Super mario odyssey 2 for Nintendo Switch, which would be more ambitious and would have the participation of Luigi.

A 4Chan leak from November 2019 may have confirmed the development of Super mario odyssey 2 for Nintendo Switch, because in a publication a user claimed to have responded to a survey where this game and a few of Sonic were mentioned. One of these Sonic games was located in the Starfall islands, so it was just confirmed that it was Sonic Frontiers, which we saw at The Game Awards 2021.

The leaked poll on 4Chan with details from Super Mario Odyssey 2.

“You probably don’t believe me, but I did an online survey for various video game ideas. One is Super mario odyssey 2, and one is a Sonic game located in the ‘Starfall Islands‘”The leaker posted two years ago. A short time later the subject published several photographs of the surveys, where we see key information of these games such as the amnesia of Sonic, the gameplay in the open world and the new type of combat.

The image he shared from Super Mario Odyssey 2 says that it is a game for 1 to 2 players, although the second player will most likely only control cappy, just like in the first installment. “Mario and Cappy go out on another adventure, but this time Luigi is with them”Says the survey. Cappy’s best friend also accompanies them, who goes by name Bowler.

The Odyssey has been remodeled to explore new corners of the universe, and apparently the sequel to Super Mario Odyssey would be much more ambitious with 20 different locations with hundreds of puzzles, creatures, enemies, side quests and more. Overall, Super Mario Odyssey 2 promises hundreds of hours of additional content to the main story.

Either way, just like with all the leaks it is recommended to remain skeptical until we have an official confirmation from Nintendo. Still, Sonic Frontiers has given the leak credibility, so if you’re a Super Mario Odyssey fan you can start to get your hopes up for a sequel.