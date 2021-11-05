Super Mario 3D All-Stars is updated to support the Nintendo 64 controller

Super Mario 64 3D All-Stars is now available to all players with a subscription to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This new extra service from Nintendo will allow us to access classic titles from its catalog, such as those of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive. Now, however, it appears that the company has added an interesting feature to the Super Mario 3D All-Stars, and it is the ability to use a Nintendo 64 controller to play the title on our Nintendo Switch.

Thanks to the new title update, specifically version 1.1.1 of Super Mario 3D All-StarsNow we can play with the Nintendo 64 controller on our console. As detailed by Nintendo in the update notes, with version 1.1.1 we will be able to «play this title using the same controls found on the original Nintendo 64 version«. It is not the first time that Super Mario 3D All-Stars adds a new control scheme to its fan, and it is that They already gave us the possibility to play Super Mario Sunshine with the GameCube controller.

Of course, the original Nintendo 64 controller will not work for you this time. In order to play the title using this control scheme, you will have to get the control sold by Nintendo, what’s wrong with it a price of 49.99 euros, although it is currently out of stock. It is expected that sometime in 2022, the controller will be available for purchase again. What’s more, you will need to have a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service + Expansion Pack, or else the controller will not work.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars went on sale on September 18, 2020. However, the presence of the game in the market was going to have a fairly limited time, and that is By March 31, 2021 Nintendo had already withdrawn it from your online store for unknown reasons. If you are one of the lucky ones who have the game and the controller, then you can now enjoy both together.