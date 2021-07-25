Super Hero will have time travel

We finally have the name for the new movie of Dragon Ball, but evidently, the fans were left wanting to know more. The video teaser and look at the designs of Goku and Piccolo It doesn’t seem to have been enough either, so its producers decided to share a few additional details about its story, which is apparently set to unfold in the near future.

The executive producers of the franchise, Akio Iyoku and Nirihiro Hayashida, made known that DBS: Super Hero will occur years after the events in the anime, specifically, after the arc of the Tournament of Power. We say this because Bread She is no longer just a baby, but now she is going to class. What’s more, Krillin seems to have resumed his job as a policeman and after being absent from DBS: Broly, could have a more important role in this new project.

Outside of this, its producers did not want to share more details about it, possibly to avoid spoilers or something like that. The film is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2022, so hopefully we’ll have our first official trailer before the end of 2021.

