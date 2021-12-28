It seems that the young warrior Z is still as powerful as in the Cell saga

Within the framework of Jump Festa 2022, the special event of Weekly Shonen Jump where we see the most relevant of this editorial publication, a new advance from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a film that already has a release date: April 22, 2022. In addition, in this new preview of the next animated film based on the work of Akira Toriyama, we see that Gohan would have a more prominent role than in the recent sagas of the franchise, something like what we saw in the Cell Saga.

For this reason, a large part of his fans celebrated his appearance in this new special trailer in which he returns to combat as in the Cell saga or the Buu saga. In addition, as we mentioned before, the release date of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was shown: April 22, 2022. It will be only a few months of waiting to be able to enjoy this long-awaited film from Toei Animation. But what did we see in this preview?

In the promotional video, we can see that Gohan could have a leading role in this new movie by the way he prepares for battle. Both the action is focused on him, facing Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, two members of the Red Patrol Army, as well as the shots of each frame that show him reaching Super Saiyan 2 in an epic moment of their combat, but this it is not the only thing.

Gohan, Goku’s powerful son is wearing Piccolo’s inspired outfit (which he gave him when he trained him in the Cell saga, while Goku was an absent father), this is a show of respect for those who consider their teacher. With regard to the latter, he is not doing too well, since he is attacked insistently by the New Red Patrol.

As expected there are also Goku and Vegeta in this preview of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Neither the production house nor Akira Toriyama himself have indicated what the participation of both characters will be, which are the most popular. Finally, we return to see Pan (whom we met more deeply in Dragon Ball GT), Gohan’s daughter could also be relevant again in this new production as the current poster of the saga shows us. For now, Toei Animation reserves the synopsis of this film, which would undoubtedly clarify several doubts about it.

Who is Gohan from Dragon Ball Super?

Son Gohan (孫 そ ん 悟 ご 飯 は ん), or Son Gohanda, as he was known for a time in Spain, or simply Gohan in Latin America, is one of the main characters in the story arcs of Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball GT. He is a half Saiyan and Earth human being. He is the first son of Son Goku and Chi-Chi, Son Goten’s older brother, Videl’s husband, and Pan’s father.

Two of his most important participations are in the Androids and Cell Arc, as well as in the Majin-Boo arc.. In the first one, he is trained by Piccolo himself to face the mighty warrior of the future. In fact, thanks to Trunks from the imperfect future (where Cell has managed to destroy humanity), we learn that Gohan is one of the most powerful warriors in the entire universe.

As for the Majin-Boo Arc, his role focuses more on his day to day, we know his relationship with Vídel, the millionaire daughter of Mr. Satan. Also, of training his own brother Goten from a young age (even against her mother’s consent). His hard training to train to face Maji-Boo begins on the Sacred Planet, where he wears some Kaio-shin clothes given by Kibito. After concluding the ritual with the Kaio-shin ancestor and returning to Earth, he wears an exact replica of Goku’s current orange gi.

Gohan is a quite shy young man since his childhood, with a kind character (instilled by his parents) and his intelligence makes him stand out from the rest of the characters in the series. Due to its noble nature, This Z warrior hates having to fight like his father does. But, it seems there will be a powerful reason for him to return to combat in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.. We will have to wait until April 2022 to find out.

