It’s not surprising to hear that Akira Toriyama and the entire team behind him are pretty busy these days. While the manga prepares new chapters on a monthly basis, the anime is now generating content with the help of its return to the film. Next year, the franchise will return to the screen with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a production that continues the development of the main characters of the franchise. Obviously, that’s why all eyes are on the movie to see what awaits Goku, but a new report mentions that we will see the teenage versions of Goten and Trunks.

The entire report was opened online after fans like DBSHype share interesting information. Turns out, the official site for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero updated its cast list not too long ago.. It was there that Takeshi Kusao was added to the list, and fans will be familiar with his work.

After all, Kusao is the voice of Kid Trunks and Future Trunks. There are no words to confirm which of these two characters will appear in the movie, but fans are confident that Trunks will appear from the main timeline. This is mainly due to the appearance of Pan and Gohan in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. If Goku’s family is going to show up, it makes sense for Vegeta’s son to show up, and Goten will have to show up if his best friend is making an appearance.

With Trunks’ role out of the bag, fans are now speculating how the hero will appear on screen with Goten. Best friends are never far from each other, and we know they should be older in this movie if Pan is three years old by the time he arrives.. At long last, Dragon Ball Super has given the two boys a chance to grow up, but fans aren’t sure if their character designs will change to match their age.

Who are Goten and Trunks from Dragon Ball Super?

Son Goten (孫 そ ん 悟 ご 天 て ん), also called simply Goten, is the second son of Chi-Chi and Son Goku, and the younger brother of Son Gohan, who was born shortly after his father’s second death. In Dragon Ball Super, as a civilian he uses his changshan from the Bow of Boo, although now the fabric that protrudes from his pants is red instead of white.

During the God of Destruction Beerus Arc from Dragon Ball Super, he wears a blue Hawaiian-style shirt with a cayenne flower drawing, blue shorts, and brown shoes with white socks. In some appearances, he wears a new Training Gi, which is more similar to Kurilin’s, with a short-sleeved shirt and ocean-blue armbands, and his uniform does not use any kanji writing. His role in this arc is less than other characters.

Trunks (ト ラ ン ク ス), also known as Trunk in the Spanish dubbing of Spain, is a mongrel between Earth human and Saiyan born on Earth, and son of Bulma and Vegeta, which is introduced in the Arc of Androids and Cell. Later in his life as a young man, he ends up becoming a martial arts fighter, Son Goten’s best friend, and his sister Bra’s older brother. For a long time it was unknown how Trunks would react when meeting Future Trunks until finally in Dragon Ball Super, both present and future Trunks meet and greet each other when Bulma explains the situation..

When Future Trunks participated in a sparring match against Goku, Present Trunks cheered for him, being also impressed by his great power. After Goku Black destroyed the time machine, Future Trunks was trapped in the past. Trunks tries to make his future self feel better until Bulma discovers a way back to the future, finding a capsule with the Time Machine that Cell used when he came from the future in hopes that it would work. Little by little Trunks began to get jealous of his adult version, due to which Mai falls madly in love with him. Trunks then tries to win Mai’s affection by acting as his future counterpart, but fails. Finally, when Future Trunks explains his world to the present, the latter begins to show great respect and concern for his counterpart, loving him as if he were his older brother in Dragon Ball Super..

