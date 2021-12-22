From League of Legends, Arcane He keeps constantly giving us something to talk about.

Of course, we speak positively, since the popular series where the beautiful Jinx is the protagonist, and it is that said series of League of Legends, from your arrival on the streaming platform Netflix At the beginning of November, it has been placed as one of the favorites, being from the first moment a resounding success.

We say it both for its excellent animation, as well as its immersive and epic story, which managed to connect with the audience and caused many people to want to know more about the characters and the universe of the popular video game.

And it was to be expected, with such a boom that the popularity of the show’s protagonists rose like foam.

This case is much stronger if we talk about the fearless Jinx, a character that by himself, already enjoyed a lot of recognition in the League of Legends community, well, now it seems that Zaun’s criminal also managed to attract the attention of a popular international star.

Turning this amazing character into a singer, during the KBS Song Festival From the past December 17e, where the beautiful and popular K-Pop singer Lee Sun Mi, better known in the media as Sunmi, surprised all the spectators when she jumped on stage to perform her single Tail while wearing a spectacular cosplay of Jinx, the protagonist of Arcane and a playable character in League of Legends.

Said music video began in black and white, but after a few seconds the color arrived at the shot.

That was the first moment where we can see his spectacular cosplay in action, and it is to be recognized, said costume is quite faithful to the one in the video game, which has enchanted the entire LoL fandom.

With her blue braids, two black gloves, various details in a bright purple hue, the girl smashed into pieces in said presentation during her overwhelming presence.

Act that has turned out to impress, since it is not common to see a celebrity cosplay a character from a video game, and in reality, although it is not the first time that this South Korean celebrity expresses his support for something related to League of Legends, Your tribute is very well received.

But in case you didn’t find out, we mean that in 2020, the singer uploaded a photo to Instagram where she was seen wearing a DWG KIA T-shirt, a professional team from the MOBA competitive scene.

Thanks for the detail SunmiIt was just a great gesture.