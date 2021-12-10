Sunflower lecithin has benefits for your body, see how it is used

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

Everything indicates that sunflower lecithin is a safe compound with important health benefits. However, there are still not enough scientific studies to corroborate the properties attributed to it.

Sunflower lecithin is present in countless food and cosmetic products. It has been speculated that this substance would provide notable health benefits. For this reason, in recent years it has also gained a lot of ground in the world of supplements.

This substance would help lower cholesterol levels, promote digestive health, reduce breastfeeding complications and achieve smoother skin. This explains the increase in its popularity.

It’s important pointing that sunflower lecithin is not a magic potion. Like so many other products, it also carries some potential risks.

What is sunflower lecithin?

Let’s start by saying that lecithin, in general, is a substance that is naturally present in body tissues. It is made up of fatty acids and works as an emulsifier. This means that it helps fats and oils mix with other substances.

Some of the best known lecithins are soybean, egg yolk and, of course, sunflower. The latter is extracted from sunflower seeds.

All lecithins are widely used in the food industry, since they help to mix substances that repel each other, such as water and oil. The result is that they add creaminess. They are also used in cosmetics, as they provide them with moisturizing effects.

Differences with other lecithins

Much better known than sunflower lecithin is soy lecithin. The egg one is also popular. However, they have lost ground for various reasons. In particular, because sunflower lecithin is vegan, non-allergenic, and non-GMO. On the other hand, the extraction of soy lecithin and egg yolk involves a process that makes use of powerful chemicals.

Soy lecithin

This lecithin is produced from soybeans. For a long time the process has been based on genetic modifications.

Likewise, soy is one of the eight major allergens. Although allergy does not always occur, this factor should be considered by those who are sensitive to it.

Soy goes through many processes of genetic changes to obtain lecithin.

Egg yolk lecithin

This substance also has the difficulty of the fact that there are a good number of people who are sensitive or allergic to eggs. Therefore, they should consume with caution the foods or supplements that contain this type of lecithin. It is also not suitable for those who maintain a vegan diet.

The benefits of sunflower lecithin

Sunflower lecithin contains important nutrients, such as phosphorus, potassium, calcium, choline and omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, among others. Although there is not enough research yet, the available data indicates that it may have medicinal effects.

Reduction of cholesterol levels

Some investigations suggest that sunflower lecithin may help lower cholesterol levels bad or LDL. At the same time, it would contribute to increasing cholesterol levels Okay or HDL. This helps to eliminate the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries..

Promoting digestive health

There are some studies in which it is stated that sunflower lecithin improves the condition of people suffering from ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome or Crohn’s disease. The high phospholipid content of this lecithin helps to rebuild the intestinal mucus layer and this prevents the invasion of harmful bacteria.

Makes breastfeeding easier

Many women have clogged ducts during breastfeeding and this causes various discomforts. It also increases the risk of mastitis. Sunflower lecithin helps reduce the viscosity of breast milk and this helps prevent such clogging.

Improvement in brain function

Sunflower lecithin It is rich in two components that promote good brain function: choline and omega 3 and 6 fatty acids. Choline facilitates the production of a neurotransmitter called acetylcholine, involved with learning and memory functions.

Contributes to the health of the skin

Most cosmetic skin products contain sunflower lecithin. This is because this substance has the potential to relieve dryness and irritation.

Its topical use is believed to help in the treatment of problems such as eczema and atopic dermatitis. However, there is no strong scientific evidence for this.

How to use it?

Sunflower lecithin is present in many of the foods that are consumed on a regular basis. It is also, of course, found in sunflower oil, but its high calorie content demands caution.

On the other hand, sunflower lecithin can be found in supplement form. Since it is still a novel product, a recommended dose or time of use has not yet been established.

In general, doses range from 500 milligrams to 2 grams per day. It is best to divide that amount and take each part with meals.

The product can be found in various presentations:

Liquid: It comes in drops or to take by the spoonful.

Capsules: They are soft pearls. They can be swallowed or applied to the skin if such use is required.

They are soft pearls. They can be swallowed or applied to the skin if such use is required. Powders or granules: this format comes to be combined with smoothies or yogurts.

The form of presentation in supplements requires to be indicated by a professional to avoid adverse effects.

Possible risks and side effects of sunflower lecithin

Sunflower lecithin found in commonly consumed foods is safe and free from any side effects in most cases. In fact, this substance is also generally safe as a supplement.

However, it is not recommended to consume it in the following cases:

Diabetics

Minors.

A higher dose than recommended can lead to side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, and stomach pain. People who have heart problems should not consume this substance, as there is a suspicion that it could aggravate their condition.

Sunflower lecithin is not a substitute for any medical treatment. In fact, it is indicated to consult with the doctor before using the supplements.

One more substance in the framework of a healthy life

Although many people ponder the properties of sunflower lecithin, the truth is that it is not a panacea. It is clear that it can contribute in different ways to health, but it is not true that it is the elixir of life.

The best way to have optimal health is with a proper lifestyle. Nothing makes up for this. Sunflower lecithin can be a good supplement, as long as it is used correctly and is approved by the doctor.

