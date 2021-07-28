The Xbox tonic from a few years ago until now has become games, games and more games. Xbox Game Pass is proof of that, since throughout the months, subscribers receive a large number of new titles for the service, in addition to all the releases that are coming to both Xbox One and the excellent Xbox Series X | S, which have become the Microsoft’s fastest-selling consoles, topping Xbox One sales.

As many of you know, the summer months do not usually have many releases, since the developers save their best titles for the end of the year, but during this summer, Xbox users are in luck, since Microsoft has presented the Summer Spotlight 2021 with 75 new games for Xbox. Without a doubt, we will have games and fun in abundance during these last days of July and until next September 6, 2021, as we have been presented in the Summer Spotlight 2021.

Summer Spotlight 2021 arrives with 75 new Xbox games

Death’s door

Crystals

Last stop

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5

Splitgate

Orcs Must Die! 3

Blightbound

SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 Digital Deluxe Edition

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Pile Up! Box by Box

The Last Rolling Hero

Night book

KeyWe – Early Bird Pack

King’s Bounty II

Skydrift Infinity

The Ascent

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

This is just a sample of all the games that will arrive, considering that there are interesting advantages to purchasing any of these games during this period. Thanks to Summer Spotlight 2021, Xbox users will receive a $ 5 gift card if they spend $ 50 on sale games. If you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you will get a $ 10 gift card, for spending the same amount. But this does not end there, as you can earn 5,000 Microsoft Rewards points for growing your game collection, spending $ 50 on titles featured in the Summer Spotlight offer.