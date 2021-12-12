Summary and goals of the Leipzig-Mönchengladbach of the 15th day of the Bundesliga (4-1)

Dec 11, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CET

EFE

RB Leipzig is learning to fly again. After a bad start to the season and a change of coach, the red ‘bulls’ link two victories in a row, the latter already with Tedesco on the bench. They beat a whole Manchester City and thrashed Mönchengladbach to continue hunting for the European zone positions. After three defeats in a row in the Bundesliga, it was time.

RB Leipzig Gulácsi; Simakan, Orbán (Henrichs 63 '), Gvardiol; Mukiele, Laimer (Adams 71 '), Kampl, Angeliño; Forsberg (Szoboszlai 63 '); André Silva (Brobbey 84 '), Nkunku. Mönchengladbach Sommer; Scally, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Hofmann (Bénes 55 '), Zakaria, Koné; Embolo, Thuram, Stindl (Pléa 76 '). Goals 1-0 M.21 Gvardiol; 2-0 M.32 André Silva; 2-1 M.88 Bensebaini; 3-1 M.90 Nkunku; 4-1 M.90 + 4 Henrichs. Referee Bastian Dankert. TA: Orbán (59 '), Gvardiol (81'), Simakan (89 ') / Embolo (41'), Stindl (42 ').

The energetic group came out to give a placid debut to their new captain of the ship. They made a first half hour much higher than what had been seen so far and practically left the game on track with the goals, first by Gvardiol and later by André Silva. Mönchengladbach hardly put Gulacsi’s goal in trouble.

Leipzig repeated dominance also in the second half but the colts accelerated in the final stretch to try to score a goal that would restore their faith. They found it, but too late. Two minutes from the end, Bensebaini closed the gap but not only was the tie not going to come, but Mönchengladbach lost a couple more goals.

Nkunku restored the tranquility to the Red Bull Arena. First with his goal, already in the 90th minute, and three minutes later with his assistance for the final closure of Henrichs. Leipzig wants to go back to being the one of yesteryear.