Summary and goals of Sevilla-Alavés (2-2) match of matchday 14

Nov 20, 2021 at 18:26 CET

Jonathan Moreno

Sevilla never gives up. Not when they paint clubs and the first garter slip in the Pizjuán. In the addition, Rakitic balanced the 1-2 of a pragmatic Alavés. And the prize could have been bigger, but Pacheco said enough and blocked a Munir header on the line. One point won or two lost. It depends on how you look at it.

He threatened the sky and also the Glorious One, who at the first change came forward. Laguardia took advantage of Montiel’s laxity in a corner and violently impacted the precise service of Toni Moya. As was to be expected, the ball was from Nervion, although the Vitorians, armed in their field and with gusts, disturbed a parish that was dusting off the raincoats.

The deluge made an appearance and the strength of Alaves was diluted. The combination between Óliver and Montiel on the right allowed Ocampos, camped in the eleven meters, to accommodate the inside of the right boot and beat Pacheco.

Sevilla could go ahead with a header from Rafa Mir denied by the goal babazorro. The cartagenero, who had failed an imaginative high heel minutes before, denied the cartagenero so low. Cats and dogs rained, as the English say, and just before intermission, controversial. Ocampos deflected with his hand a foul executed by Moya and Muñiz Ruiz, with a blow from the VAR and a visit to the monitor, allowed Joselu, with a lot of suspense, surpass Bono from eleven meters.

Sánchez Pizjuán Pool

The rain turned the lawn into a minefield. The puddles of water stopped Sevilla’s circulation and encouraged an Alavés who was able to sentence in two arrivals from the second row and at the far post of Édgar Méndez. The canary did not insert the lace and despaired. The Andalusians also had them clear. Ocampos, Mir and Rakitic, frustrated by Pacheco, were around the tie.

In the supplementary the award came for local insistence. The slime foxes licked their lips in triumph when Rakitic appeared to blur their smiles. Dry hit from inside the area. Unattainable for the Alava goal. Lopetegui finished ‘muscatel’ with the referee and reluctantly celebrating an unexpected draw.