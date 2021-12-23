

Dec 22, 2021 at 8:58 PM CET



Mourinho’s Roma cannot prolong its good moment. After achieving a bulky victory against Atalanta in Bergamo (1-4), the ‘giallorosso’ team could not get past the draw against a Sampdoria that, despite occupying the fifteenth position of the table, reached the Olympic with a streak of three matches without knowing defeat.

ROM SAM Index hide 1 Rome 2 Sampdoria 3 Goals 4 Referee Rome Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibáñez; Karsdorp, Veretout (El Shaarawy, 67 ‘), Cristante, Mkhitaryan, Vina (Shomurodov, 67’); Zaniolo, Abraham (Afena-Gyan, 47 ‘). Sampdoria Falcone; Bereszynski (Deer, 76 ‘), Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva (Depaoli, 89 ‘), Silva, Ekdal (Ferrari, 37’), Askildsen (Yepes, 89 ‘); Gabbiadini, Caputo (Quagliarella, 76 ‘). Goals 1-0 M. 72 Shomurodov; 1-1 M.80 Gabbiadini. Referee Piero Giacomelli. TA: Bereszynski (44 ‘), Falcone (60’), Askildsen (61 ‘).

The meeting was close from the first moments, and Roma had to sweat blood to open the electronic. Shomurodov, who had barely been on the pitch for five minutes, stood alone before Falcone after getting rid of the rival defense and defined with a low shot and hit the post. The Italian goalkeeper, who had previously made a worthwhile save against Zaniolo, could not avoid the goal.

With 10 minutes to go until the final whistle, the Olympian began to think that it was possible to chain four consecutive victories, but Gabbiadini he took it upon himself to silence this murmur. The Italian forward took advantage of a corner kick to beat Rui Patricio and return equality to the marker.

With this draw and the victory of Juventus against Cagliari (2-0), José Mourinho’s team is relegated to sixth position in the table. The situation could be worse if Fiorentina had added three this day, but failed to get past the draw against Hellas Verona.