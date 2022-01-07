Summary and goals of Rayo Majadahonda-Atlético de Madrid (0-5) Copa del Rey match

Jan 06, 2022 at 23:26 CET

Jonathan Moreno

Diego Pablo Simeone deactivated the surprise and, after two consecutive setbacks to the first change -Cultural Leonesa and Cornellà-, he classified his Atlético for the round of 16 tie.

MAJ ATM Index hide 1 Rayo Majadahonda 2 Athletic 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Country Rayo Majadahonda Giralt (Álvaro Fernández, 5 ‘); Vega (Iturraspe, 46 ‘), Bernal, Casado; González, Raúl Sánchez (Héctor Hernández, 60 ‘), Mario García (Albiach, 46’), Tass, Osei; Susaeta (Mawi, 60 ‘), Rubén Sánchez. Athletic Oblak; Llorente (Vrsaljko, 46 ​​’), Felipe, Giménez (Koke, 46′), Lodi; Carrasco, De Paul, Kondogbia, Lemar (Griezmann, 57 ‘); Cunha (Correa, 46 ‘), Luis Suárez (Joao Félix, 57’). Goals 0-1 M.17 Cunha. 0-2 M.26 Lodi. 0-3 M.41 Luis Suarez. 0-4 M.67 Griezmann. 0-5 M.79 Joao Felix Referee Jaime Latre (Aragonese). TA: Raúl Sánchez. Country Metropolitan. 30,000 viewers.

The line-up reflected that the Argentine’s past still stung. Titled team, within the possibilities that the injuries and the coronavirus, allowed. And the duel had little history. The high pressure of the rojiblancos ate a Rayo Majadahonda little used to so much demand. The early injury in Giralt’s hand, after a fortuitous stomp by Suárez, disconnected the ‘locals’.

From a high recovery by Carrasco, Cunha’s goal was born. The Brazilian, with increasing weight within the team, forced the loss that led to 0-2. Lemar spotted Lodi’s run and the side crossed it delicately. Before the break there was even time for Luis Suárez to get wet two months later. Carrasco, who had completed 200 games, launched Llorente and he, again as a right-handed winger, raised the periscope and spotted the Uruguayan ‘Pistolero’.

The mattress soliloquy continued. Simeone did not reserve anything and poured more gasoline on the fire. Precisely two of the revulsive, Correa and Griezmann, were associated in a devilish combination for the 0-4 of the French. The bad news was the withdrawal to the changing rooms of the ‘Little Prince’, who did not end the game due to muscle discomfort.

Despite playing at a disadvantage, Simeone had already exhausted the changes, Atlético rounded off a placid night with the ‘little hand’ by Joao Félix. The Portuguese defined with all the quality that he treasures and shows dropper an individual ride.