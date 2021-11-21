Summary and goals of PSG

11/20/2021 at 7:15 PM CET

Francesc Ripoll

PSG – Nantes was the perfect example of how unpredictable football can be. The Parisians took a duel where they deserved to beat in the first half but in which they were missing after the break. With the ‘canaries’ lurking after the draw, an own goal and another from Messi -which was released in domestic competition- gave the victory to Pochettino’s, who have taken a liking to score in the final minutes. There have already been six games that PSG has won with a goal after the 80th minute.

PSG NAN Index hide 1 PSG 2 Nantes 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents PSG Navas; Hakimi, Kehrer, Diallo, Bernat; Gueye, Paredes (Danilo, 89 ‘), Verratti (Wijnaldum, 74’); Messi, Mbappé and Neymar (Sergio Rico, 68 ‘). Nantes Lafont; Corchia (Appiah, 42 ‘), Castelletto, Girotto, Fabio (Merlin, 58’); Moutossamy (Cypren, 77 ‘), Chirivella; Coco (Guebbels, 77 ‘), Blas, Kolo Muani and Coulibaly (Bukari, 58’). Goals 1-0 M.2 Mbappe. 1-1 M.76 Kolo Muani. 2-1 M.82 Appiah (pp). 3-1 M.87 Messi. Referee J. Stinat. TA: Verratti (71 ‘) / Chirivella (39’), Blas (83 ‘). TR: Navas (65 ‘) Incidents Match played at the Parc des Princes corresponding to matchday 14 of Ligue 1.

Soon the game was put in the face of the Parisians, who started with Messi in the eleven practically a month later. A distant shot from Paredes he ran into Mbappé’s boot and with a pinch of fortune, sent the ball to the back of the net practically unintentionally. PSG, stripped of pressure, offered their best football minutes of this season, but incomprehensibly no more goals were seen in the first half. And that had a culprit: Alban Lafont. The Nantes goalkeeper made an exhibition and made four worthwhile saves, two to Neymar and another two to Messi.

Excessively confident PSG came out after the break. Looking at the crash script, everything made us think that things would remain the same. Nothing is further from reality. Nantes grew and began to besiege Navas’ goal. No sign of those of Pochettino, who saw how he had to change Neymar and enter Sergio Rico to correct a direct red to the ‘Tico’ goal on a reckless departure. Until the inevitable came. Kolo Muani equalized the heel fight, taking advantage of a rebound from the goalkeeper after his previous header.

But PSGn once again showed that they have a true love affair with the final minutes. In 82 ‘ Appiah scored on his own to give an advantage that Messi was responsible for extending five minutes later with a home-brand goal. Driving and accurate shooting with the left. Soft and snug, out of Lafont’s reach. And the first of the Argentine in the French league.