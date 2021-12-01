

Gerard Piqué’s Andorra still alive in the cup. The club owned by the Barça footballer beat Náxara by the minimum and with a penalty in the first round of the tournament. Marc Fernández, just before the holiday, scored the only goal of the match (0-1).

NAX AND Index hide 1 Naxara 2 Andorra 3 Goal 4 Referee 5 Incidents Naxara Adrian; Álvaro, Eloy, Nika, Pablo; Mario (Tamayo, 60 ‘), Maiso (Diego, 60’), Miguel, Rojo; Orodea (Raúl Sáenz, 52 ‘), Javi Martínez. Andorra Josele; Pastor, Adri, Diego González, Eudald Vergés; Molina (Riverola, 46 ‘); Alti (Pau Casadesús, 82 ‘), Héctor (Cañete, 92’), Iván Gil (Martí Vilà, 92 ‘), Marc Fernández; Nieto (Marc Aguado, 76 ‘). Goal 0-1 M. 42 Marc Fernández. Referee Recio Moreno (Navarrese). TA: Maiso, Rojo, Nika, Pablo / Diego González. Incidents La Salera. About 1,000 spectators.

Éder Sarabia’s painting failed to show its superior category in the opening bars, partly because of the poor condition of the lawn in La Salera, with a lot of mud. In the equator of the first half Marc Fernández already demanded Adrián and the goalkeeper responded with a great save, although he would end up being the executioner of his team.

At the edge of the break, the local goalkeeper clearly knocked Pastor down and Marc did not miss from eleven meters with a simple execution; strong and in the middle. Minutes before Adrià Vilanova it was providential to avoid an action of danger of the Riojans.

Already in the second act Adrián kept the Rubén Sáenz ‘Chiri’ team alive with two good interventions. Andorra could not take advantage of them and in the final stretch they suffered to hold the advantage.

In the last ten minutes little was played but el Náxara claimed up to three falls within the area, the third being the clearest. In addition, the board broke and the end was somewhat chaotic in La Salera, where the Cup was re-lived ten years after its debut. With suffering, those of the Principality kept the triumph and will be in their thirties.