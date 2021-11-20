Summary and goals of Monaco-Lille (2-2), match of matchday 14

11/19/2021 at 11:48 PM CET

Roger Payró

In a Ligue 1 led with an iron fist by PSG, Monaco and Lille insist on giving up the title before Christmas. Two of the three teams that last season stood up to the powerful Parisian team – the ‘doges’ achieved it by winning the alirón – signed a draw (2-2) at the Louis II in a duel that could fall to either side.

MON Lil
Monaco
Nubel; Aguilar, Disasi, Pavlovic, Henrique (Jakobs, 72 '); Diatta (Martins, 46 '), Fofana, Tchouameni, Diop; Volland (Maripán, 87 ') and Boadu (Ben Yedder, 72').
Lille
Grbic; Çelik, Fonte, Djalo, Bradaric; Ikoné, André, Xeka (Yilmaz, 90 '), Yazici (Niasse, 70'); Jonathan David (Lihadji, 80 ') and Weah.
Goals
0-1 M. 5 Jonathan David. 0-2 M. 9 Jonathan David. 1-2 M. 41 Diatta. 2-2 M. 83 Ben Yedder.
Referee
Willy Delajod. TA: Pavlovic (3 'and 78'), Fofana (84 ') / Çelik (7), Jonathan David (37'), Yazici (68 '), Weah (73') and Niasse (85 ').
Incidents
Stade Louis II. About 8,000 spectators.

Jonathan David, with a double at the dawn of the meeting, he put the victory on track for Lille. Pavlovic committed a clear penalty on Xeka and the Canadian tricked Nubel. It was barely 5 and 4 minutes later, the striker extended the income by taking advantage of a magnificent pass from Leave it.

It took time for Niko Kovak’s team to appear, who nevertheless managed to reach the break by closing the gap. Diatta made space in the area and landed an impossible whiplash that Grbic couldn’t repel.

In the second act, Monaco took a step forward and began to deserve the draw. Djalo took out on the same line the 2-2 and the domain was becoming clearer. Nevertheless, Pavlovic saw the second yellow with a quarter of an hour to go and diminished the options of those of the Principality.

There emerged the figure of Ben Yedder. The former Sevilla striker, who had jumped to the green minutes before, took advantage of a good assistance from Volland to restore equality to the electronic. There was time to look for the comeback, which never came. Monaco’s third consecutive draw. Second for Lille.