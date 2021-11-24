Summary and goals of Lille

11/23/2021 On at 23:54 CET

Adrià Leon

The young man Jonathan David appeared to give Lille the second win of this Champions League. The French took a slice from a long play that ended at the Canadian’s feet to go ahead at halftime and withstand the onslaught of Salzburg in the second half, that there were not many. Group G is crazy, which in the absence of a match can still have any of the four teams in any of the four positions.

THE C SALT Index hide 1 Lille 2 Salzburg 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents Lille Grbic; Reinildo, Djaló, Fonte, Celik; Jonathan Bamba, Xeka, Renato Sánchez, Weah (Yacizi, 84 ‘); Jonathan David (Lihadji, 93 ‘) and Burak Yilmaz (Onana, 70’). Salzburg Köhn; Ulmer, Wöber, Onguene, Kristensen; Seiwald (Bernardo, 85 ‘), Aaronson (Kjaergaard, 85’), Cámara, Sucic (Capaldo, 59 ‘); Adeyemi and Sesko (Adamu, 59 ‘). Goals 1-0 M. 30 Jonathan David. Referee Anthony Taylor (England). TA: Djaló (14 ‘), Xeka (67’), Jonathan Bamba (95 ‘) / Kristensen (8’), Seiwald (36 ‘), Kjaergaard (90’) and Adeyemi (96 ‘). Incidents Match played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy before 36,000 spectators.

Not a minute dismissed the Lille to start prowling the visiting fortress with Jonathan Bamba as the protagonist. The French overturned their first interned on the left wing, although none reached the heart of the area.

The Austrian team reacted well, which became great thanks to Adeyemi. The first shot between sticks was by the visitor Ulmer, crossed and powerful at the hands of Grbic. Wöber He also tried it with a direct free kick that spat the barrier towards the same visiting player, who tried it again, although without finding the three sticks.

Little more passed until the first half hour of play was completed, at which time a long play by Lille, ended stumblingly inside the area, reached the feet of Jonathan David. The Canadian striker, practically on top of the goalkeeper, placed it at the long post to convert the first goal of the night and the 12th of his season, practically matching the data of Erling Haaland, the only one who exceeds the figures of the Lille player among all 2000 or younger players in the five major European leagues. Little else happened before coming to rest. Just a long shot with little danger from Burak Yilmaz certainly unsettled the goalkeepers.

The second half started with the same man as the protagonist: Yilmaz, that about to transform a direct free kick in a very beautiful goal. Also came back Wöber to the charge, which was picked up by the Turkish witness -without fortune- to continue with the danger from set pieces, the highlight of the match.

As the minutes go by, to Salzburg he was in a hurry and began to intimidate Lille, which was deleted after the restart but he held out the guy to the end. It was not the game of Matthias Jaissle’s men, who enjoyed several occasions to tie the contest in the second half but not in marksmanship. The whole of northern France was not good either, but it was limited to controlling the actions of a very discreet Adeyemi to dismantle the rival attack.

The triumphs of the French team and Sevilla once again change the group completely and postpone any kind of decision to the sixth and last day of the league.