Summary and goals of Atlético-Osasuna (1-0) match of matchday 14

11/20/2021 On at 20:48 CET

Jonathan Moreno

The “cholismo” returned to pray to his pontificate “unocerismo” to regain courage in the League and look Europe in the eye. In a meeting for lovers of the more ‘hardcore’ slate, Felipe loosen up the Metropolitan, of course, with a stopped ball action. Carrasco put it at the heart of the area and the central defender claimed by combing it to the meshes. Cabriola and gesture of rage against the stands. Milan looms in the distance.

ATM OSA Index hide 1 Atlético de Madrid 2 Osasuna 3 Referee 4 Countryside Atlético de Madrid Oblak; Vrsaljko (Carlos Martín, 85 ‘), Savic, Felipe, Hermoso; Llorente (Kondogbia, 75 ‘), Koke, Lemar (De Paul, 65’), Carrasco; Correa (Luis Suárez, 65 ‘), Griezmann (Cunha, 75’). Osasuna Herrera; Vidal, Unai García, David García, Cruz, Manu Sánchez (Torres, 89 ‘); Moncayola (Barja, 89 ‘), Torró (Oier, 66’), Brasanac (Iñigo Pérez, 75 ‘); Kike García, Chimy Ávila (Budimir, 66 ‘). Referee Sánchez Martínez (Murcia). TA: Griezmann (45 ‘), Carlos Martín (89’) / Lucas Torró (56 ‘), David García (82’). Countryside Metropolitan. 53,261 spectators.

The board smoked. Pieces, positions, movements studied. Simeone and Arrasate, face to face. Strategy in vein. The duel tightened the corset and the spectator disconnected before so much tacticism. The vigilance reigned, with two overcrowded defenses and without the intention of going through difficulties. Lemar and Carrasco were the sharps in Atleti, and Griezmann, the cheeky. The Frenchman tried unsuccessfully to sing a goal.

The weight fell, at times, on Navarrese shoulders, something that did not bother the rojiblancos. Of course, only one approach to Oblak. Lucas Torró hooked a ‘chupinazo’ from three quarters that forced the Slovenian to show off his wings.

The second half was a carbon copy of the first, and the yawns began to increase their incidence in the stands of the Metropolitan. Only Carrasco, in a virtuoso act, lifted the people from their seats. It was the 82nd minute. Atlético, subscribed to the epic of the last minutes, brought forward a match that was tied for leagues. Felipe rose above the central reds and redeemed the sins of past encounters. Less is more in Canillejas.