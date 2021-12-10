Summary and goals of Atalanta

Dec 09, 2021 at 21:03 CET

Alba Lopez

Villareal will be in Monday’s draw in Nyon (Switzerland) after beating Atalanta in Bergamo after the postponement of the match due to snow on Wednesday. Emery’s team beat ‘La Dea’ with a Superlative Danjuma that aims to forward ‘big’ and materialized two of the three so many ceramic in the Gewiss Stadium. After leading 0-3 on the scoreboard, the ‘Submarine’ ended up asking for the time hanging from his goal. It is the third time that he has reached the round of 16 of the maximum continental competition. This Villarreal is from Champions.

ATL VLL Index hide 1 Atalanta 2 Villarreal 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents Atalanta Musso; Tolói, Demiral (Djimsiti, 46 ‘), Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, De Roon (Muriel, 54 ‘), Maehle (Zappacosta, 90’); Pessina (Malinovsky, 46 ‘); Ilicic, Zapata. Villarreal Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Moi Gómez (Peña, 93 ‘), Capoue, Parejo (Trigueros, 93’), Alberto Moreno; Gerard Moreno (Iborra, 82 ‘), Danjuma (Boulaye Dia, 87’). Goals 0-1 M. 2 Danjuma. 0-2 M. 41 Capoue. 0-3 M. 51 Danjuma. 1-3 M. 70 Malinovsky. 2-3 M. 80 Zapata. Referee Anthony Taylor (England). TA: Muriel (89 ‘) / Alberto Moreno (56’) and Parejo (60 ‘). Incidents Gewiss Stadium. 20,000 viewers.

Neither Gasperini nor Emery touched the lineups they had taught the day before. UEFA allowed variations, but both entrusted their fate to the same men. That undid the surprise effect of the double side formed by Estupiñán and Alberto Moreno at Villarreal. Unai knew that Atalanta was going to charge their attack on the right and he was right, because Hateboer and Ilicic were a nightmare on that side despite the coach’s trickery.

What ‘La Dea’ did not have was him Danjuma’s early goal, who advanced to the ‘Submarine’ after two minutes of play after one of those passes to Parejo’s space with which Coslada’s has made a way of life. The finish of the Dutchman against Musso was perfect: shot between the legs and to celebrate. The cupping therapy he had used to recover from his muscle problems and get to the game had worked.

Danjuma was once again the differential footballer of Villarreal in Bergamo. His impudence and mobility left Toloy tolay, who theoretically was in charge of tying him short and never found the way. La Atalanta, meanwhile, was much ado about nothing. The fireproof Albiol and Pau Torres they always won the game against the forwards of ‘La Dea’. Ilicic and Zapata tried it by land and air, but they could do nothing against the trade of the pair of ceramic power plants. Both Capoue at the edge of the break ended up unhinging Gasperini’s teamIf he was already on the ropes before, now he needed three goals to stay alive in the competition.

An impossible. And it was, of course, the omnipresent Danjuma who definitively knocked out Atalanta in the restart. He did it around the corner and from within the area after a genius from Gerard Moreno, who returned to eleven and thanked his team for him. With Danjuma and the Spanish international at this level you can dream of everything. The goals of Malinovsky and Zapata put uncertainty in the final stretch, but the homework was done. The suffering was worth it.