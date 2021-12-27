Summary and goals of Aston Villa - Chelsea (1-3) match of matchday 19

Dec 26, 2021 at 8:34 PM CET

X. Serrano

Romelu lukaku saved the furniture by Chelsea on the ‘Boxing Day’. Manchester City’s scoring festival forced the ‘blue’ team to win in Birmingham to maintain a six-point deficit with respect to the leaders. And so it happened, thanks to the Belgian forward. The powerful ‘9’ was enough with the second half to score his first goal in Premier since September 11 and force the penalty of 1-3 definitive. In this way, the London square cut in front of the Aston Villa a streak of two draws.

AVL CHE Index hide 1 Aston Villa 2 Chelsea 3 Goals 4 Referee 5 Incidents Aston Villa Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Sanson (El-Ghazi, 76 ‘), Douglas Luiz, Ramsey; Buendía (Chukwuemeka, 73 ‘); Ings (Traoré, 74 ‘) and Watkins. Chelsea Mendy; Chalobah (Lukaku, 46 ‘), Thiago Silva (Christensen, 52’), Rüdiger; James, Kanté (Kovacic, 63 ‘), Jorginho, Marcos Alonso; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Pulisic. Goals 1-0 M. 28 James. 1-1 M. 34 Jorginho (pen.). 1-2 M. 56 Lukaku. 1-3 M. 90 + 3 Jorginho (pen.). Referee Martin Atkinson. TA: Martínez (33 ‘), Mings (65’), Konsa (90 + 2 ‘) / Marcos Alonso (70’). Incidents Match held at Villa Park corresponding to matchday 19 of the 2021-2022 Premier League.

Attendees to Villa Park enjoyed an energetic first half in which the Birmingham team never left the Chelsea to feel comfortable. Despite not shooting between the three sticks, the ‘villains’ put the London team in trouble on the counterattack and uncorked the score before half an hour into the game in a somewhat fortunate action. Targett crossed from the left wing and James, in his attempt to clear, put the ball out of reach of Mendy.

The team of Thomas Tuchel, without a clear offensive reference, hardly disturbed Emiliano Martinez. Behind the Aston Villa He defended the repeated lateral centers safely within the area and the ‘blue’ team only approached the goal in isolated actions. Mount, with a pumped and camber shot that hit the crossbar, he had the first clear chance of the game. And shortly after 1-0, Cash ran over inside the area Hudson-Odoi allowing Jorginho tie from eleven meters.

Tuchel took action on the matter at rest. The German coach withdrew to the central Chalobah to incorporate the burly Lukaku for offensive reference. Despite the withdrawal due to physical discomfort of Thiago silva, the best ‘blue’ defender in the first half, the London team took a step forward. Locked up the Aston Villa in the area and Lukaku, in his first shot, put the advantage of Chelsea by heading to the bottom of the meshes a precise center of Hudson-Odoi from the left flank before the weak marking of Mings.

How much the European champion had needed the Belgian forward, absent in six of the last ten days of the Premier league. Did not mark in Premier league the former Inter player since September 9, when he scored a double precisely against the Aston Villa.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

The Chelsea he wasted the opportunity to sentence the game just after 1-2. TO James a direct free kick hit him high, but the clearest occasion was for Mount. The midfielder dodged the hasty exit of Emiliano Martinez and, without a goalkeeper but at a low angle, he fired outside. They stared at him with the face of few friends Hudson-Odoi Y Lukaku, in a better position to score.

This concession, coupled with the refresh changes in the ‘villain’ attack, gave an extra life to the team of Birmigham. The Aston Villa harassed during the final quarter of an hour Chelsea, but without actually shooting dangerously over the arc of Mendy.

With room to run before the desperate bet of the Aston Villa, Lukaku He exhibited his physical power to certify the London triumph. Emi Martinez He showed off shot by Hudson-Odoi to neutralize the Belgian’s first gallop. But in added time, the striker started on the left wing, only against the entire defense of the Aston Villa, and caused the penalty of Kolsa when he was already facing the doorman. Jorginho did not forgive from the fatal point to ensure the victory of the Chelsea.