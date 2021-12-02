

Two goals served the Manchester City to get a win from the field of Aston Villa, a place where leagues may not be won, but they can be lost. Guardiola’s men came to the crash with many casualties, and with the Catalan defining the injured situation as “an emergency”. They put a solution to it claws from Rúben Dias and Bernardo Silva.

The goals of the Portuguese duo decided in a great first half of those of Guardiola, although the City ended up clenching their teeth. Watkins cut differences in the resumption, and the set of Steve Gerrard he squeezed a lot in the final stretch. Ederson He produced a prodigious hand with 15 minutes to go, and the Mancunians ended up securing a key victory, more after the victories of Chelsea and Liverpool.

The start of the celestial was impressive. Faced with an Aston Villa unable to leave its area due to the visitor pressure, it was a shoe from RUBEN DAYS which unbalanced the scales. Sterling overflowed, successful in Birmingham, but his pass did not invite Dias’s shot. The Portuguese, however, did not think about it. With his left foot and from 25 meters he sent a shot adjusted to the post of Emi Martínez, which did not arrive.

Villa’s response after the break

Although probably what will be remembered the most will be the artwork you signed Bernardo Silva. An unappealable team move, from Cancelo and Mahrez walking out of your area with an amazing wall, until Gabriel Jesus stretching the counter to send the final center. At the edge of the area, Bernardo impaled her with the inside at the angle of Emi Martínez. An action available only to one of the best of the moment in Europe.

The break was 0-2, but if someone foreshadowed a quiet night for City they were wrong. Watkins finished off a corner to the net in the first action after the break and Villa Park came to a boil. Gabriel Jesus forgave the sentence and Ederson saved the tie against the young man Chukwumeka.

In the final stretch he made an appearance Grealish, who returned to what was his stadium between whistles and applause. The note of color to a victory worked by City, which does not lose the train of the head of the Premier.