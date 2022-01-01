

The Manchester City opens the year with a triumph that tastes like a piece of the Premier League. Those of Guardiola beat Arsenal thanks to a both of Rodri in the discount. An epic end to an imposing match, which went from a magnificent start from the ‘Gunners’ to a celestial agonizing response. Saka put the Londoners ahead, electric, but a penalty converted by Mahrez and the expulsion of Gabriel in the second half they changed everything.

Arsenal was superior in the start

City takes out 11 points to the second and leads 11 wins in a rowBut few teams have bothered him like Arsenal did. Arteta’s approach, brave and uncomplexed, showed a team that wants to grow up. Launched by the talent of Saka and Martinelli on the flanks, and the pause of Thomas and Odegaard in the medullary, the ‘gunners’ delivered the first blow from a voracious pressure. They stole de Bruyne’s wallet and Tierney started behind City with a decisive pass to Saka. The English winger finished first, with the urgency of those who believe that knocking down the champion is possible.

The best arrival of Pep’s was a header from RUBEN DAYS that licked the pole Ramsdale, but they reached the break without having kicked on the door. Arsenal claimed a penalty on Odegaard, Y Ederson had to appear in more Martinelli arrivals. The plan was working perfectly for Arsenal, who would soon discover that a good plan was not enough to bring down this City.

City’s reaction

The response of the ‘sky blue’ came through the feet Bernardo Silva. A spark from the Portuguese in the resumption changed everything: he wriggled Xhaka in the area and, sold, the Swiss brought him down. The referee did not appreciate enough contact, the VAR yes. The maximum penalty was established and Mahrez did not forgive, cheating on Ramsdale. The goal caught Emirates and the Arsenal players, who would end up making a fatal mistake.

In full boil, the central Gabriel Magalhaes saw two yellow cards in four minutes. The first for protesting, the second for running over Gabriel Jesus. There was half an hour left and the Gunners lost a cash, giving City the handles of the game. Guardiola resorted to Gündogan as false nine. They bottled up an Arsenal that did not lose faith in the backlash. Martinelli licked the pole with a shot, and Nathan Aké avoided an own goal by Laporte on the goal line. Arsenal lacked the forcefulness it had Rodri in almost the last action of the game.

The umpteenth celestial center to the area ended in some way in a dead ball that nobody managed to clear before Rodri, who was passing by, extended his left leg. He sent a ball into the net that can be worth half a league. The celebration of the entire ‘sky blue’ team raging towards their fans defined everything: not even the best of the opponents was able to put a stop to a City shot towards the Premier title.