From the first moment it was clear that ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ was coming to fill the void left by ‘The Mandalorian’ in 2021. The third season of the series starring Pedro Pascal will have to wait and it would not be a surprise if we were without it in 2022. After all, the actor is very busy shooting the long-awaited adaptation of ‘The Last of Us’ that HBO is preparing.

Sold as the work in which the mythical bounty hunter takes control of the criminal world of Tatooine, when push comes to shove, much more importance is being given to the past of the character embodied by Temuera Morrison in an attempt to regenerate the vision that one has of it. It is still just as relentless when a goal is set, but now it is much more honorable, something that is again affected in a second episode in which the Disney + series still does not finish taking off.

Enriching Tatooine

One thing that becomes totally clear after watching ‘The Tribes of Tatooine’ is that ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ has chosen to put aside the more episodic character of ‘The Mandalorian’ in favor of the importance of the continued plot, but also that his real concern for now is to redefine his protagonist. The move makes sense, since I don’t know to what extent a series with the same character that we saw in the classic Star Wars trilogy would make sense, but what is more debatable is that it gives the feeling that They do it by bringing it too close to what is already Command.

To do this, the team led by Jon Favreau has chosen to provide greater wealth to the micro-universe of Tatooine in general and the inhabitants of the sands in particular. It is a race that we had already learned more about thanks to ‘The Mandalorian’, but its development is greater in this second episode in which they become different characters instead of giving greater importance to the whole, entering in the process to show various elements about their culture.

All this continues to be an intermediate stage in the reconstruction of the protagonist, leaving us along the way a vibrant assault on the train in which the treatment of the action is more satisfactory than that seen in the first episode directed by Robert rodriguez. It’s not that the staging work of Steph green It is dazzling in that section, but it does know how to better influence the emotion of the moment, also influencing that more forceful side that many of us associate with Boba Fett.

Gaining time





Otherwise, ‘The Tribes of Tatooine’ feels like an episode to buy time. The part of the present has a reduced importance, although that does not mean that let us have a good timeIt’s like the lantern with the Rancor or the appearance of Jabba’s cousins, where the presence of that Wookiee whose name is not mentioned here stands out more, but there is no doubt that it is Black Krrsantan. https://starwars.fandom.com/wiki/Black_Krrsantan

The problem is that we have two episodes of just seven and the series still does not make it clear what exactly it wants to tell us. And it is not because of playing the distraction or because it resorts to cryptic elements called to make sense later. Which It seems that we are more before a character study than before anything else, and there the series suffers because I am not entirely clear that this direction is really stimulating for the majority of viewers.





Beyond that, it is appreciated that one delves a little deeper into the mythology, although perhaps there is too much revisionist desire instead of opting for a prolongation more in the line of what was proposed at the time by George lucas. I am also not very clear to what extent we needed to know in depth that past of Boba Fett after escaping from what seemed like certain death, since he is a character to whom a certain dose of mystery was good for him. Now people trust more than necessary in the presence and entity that Morrison can give him, who shines more when the character gets closer to the image that one had of him than the improved version? which is offered here.

That said, it can all come together, as there is clearly a plan behind all of this, but the road to getting there is being a bit of a disappointment. As a hobby they comply, but they are closer to the less inspired episodes of ‘The Mandalorian’ than any other adventure located in this galaxy far far away. Play patience.