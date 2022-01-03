All (or almost all) of the ninth episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ revolves around a parent-child dilemma. Well, actually around several moral dilemmas, as we dive right into exploring the concept of the dark passenger and how to channel it.

By the way, from here, spoilers for episode 1×09.

The episode begins practically in the classic way, with a stalking of a (potential) next victim with Dexter (Michael C. Hall) preparing the ground. We soon learn that it is actually a story in which Father shares Harry’s famous code with Harrison. And this is where Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) appears with a clear warning: there is a line that he cannot cross, which is to tell him what happens with the criminals whom it faces.

You can’t say it kills them. It’s too much. Of course, what the sister does not realize is that if you speak in code you imply the same as if you speak clearly. The viewers know. Harrison, intuit. It’s a bit of a “buddy figure it out” situation. It is not the only interesting conversation between father and son that we will see both in this act and in the subsequent ones: Dexter tells his son that Kurt is responsible for murdering dozens of girls over the years, and he confesses another thing of “yes, already We know “: that he stabbed Ethan and set the scene to come off as a hero.

The family business

The whole episode is a great macabre therapy session between Dexter and son just ready to celebrate Christmas. Meanwhile, Angela (Julia Jones) continues with the great suspicion that her boyfriend is the infamous butcher of the bay. Something that is well reflected in his cold gestures that Jim does not seem to notice.

It is in their meeting to share gifts in which, wrapped in Christmas sweaters, both families are witnesses that, far from having fled away Kurt (Clancy Brown) is still in townoy has come to say hello to the police. This speeds things up a lot, as he’s an individual who has to go through Harry’s rigid process.

Christmas night is approaching and the blood moon serves as an excuse for father and son to go “nightlife” and not be with the girls. This night is the night: they sneak into the hiding place in search of evidence and what they find is a museum of horrors. We had already seen the Iron Lake killer embalming his victims and now we know why: to expose them, one by one, in successive glass cases on either side of a long corridor.

Among them, a confirmation: Molly (Jamie Chang) is in one of those vitreous sarcophagi. Overwhelmed by this discovery, he finally speaks in clear words, saying what was only allowed to be glimpsed. Meanwhile, all this happens, we see Kurt spraying gasoline, burning and waiting with a rifle in front of Jimbo’s cabin. When he realizes they are not there, his alarm sounds: they are in his hiding place.

This is the night





At last we have, then, the moment of the final confrontation. The great villain-anti-hero match that ends with Kurt impaled on neat code enforcement. Something that not easy at all for Harrison, who sees himself digesting too much brutality and, in addition, the painful truth around the germ of that confrontation between his father and the local tycoon.

It is not the only painful truth that we will see in the episode, as we end with a posthumous gift from Kurt to Angela: some titanium screws and a note claiming Jim killed Matt Caldwell. If she was already, say, 90% certain that her boyfriend is a serial killer, this is the big confirmation that will catapult us to the end of this miniseries.

We already knew things were going to get ugly, but I was pretty sure Angela was going to end up dead in the middle of the showdown between Kurt and Dexter. Fortunately, this has not been the case. Of course, there are worse things than death and the most vital confrontation of the season for Dexter is precisely with this law enforcement officer. In a week we will see how it develops in the last episode of a miniseries that has been in crescendo.