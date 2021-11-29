We are approaching the equator of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ and that is noticeable in this moment of transition to the second act. Once the main characters of the series have been introduced, we are obtaining – worth the redundancy – a series of revelations (or confirmation of suspicions) that lay the pillars for the next episodes.

By the way, from here, spoilers for ‘With H for Hero’, the fourth episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’.

We pick up after the “reveal” (in the previous episode) that Kurt (Clancy Brown) makes to Jim / Dexter (Michael C. Hall). Immediately, the theory (from Debra’s mouth) that everything is a strategic lie from the father himself it is put on the table and is gaining strength based on evasions when evidence is requested about it. I still would not rule out the theory that there is a third party involved here, at least to give the issue more juice.

The inherited passenger

But the center of the episode pertains directly to Dexter. Well, actually Harrison (Jack Alcott) and yes, as we suspected from the beginning, he has a dark passenger. He has it and it has been detonated when the case of the murderer of the Trinity returns to light. in podcast format – by Molly Park (Jamie Chang) – which, ultimately, is the origin of the boy. An origin parallel to that of his father.

Of course this was just a matter of time. Maybe what i didn’t expect is that who fell was his friend Ethan and that the scene implied plans to shoot the institute. A well-thought-out story, but for Dexter – and for us, because it’s nothing we haven’t seen in the original series (a classic) – doesn’t quite add up.

I know ‘Dexter’ has never been a whodunnit and he plays more with when the culprit is going to be caught than who he is and how the protagonist is going to get rid (if he gets rid of). But I miss the mystery a little and not being so obvious in the tricks. At least in the eyes of the most veteran in the place.

In fact I wonder that Angela (Julia Jones) takes the matter for granted and does not give the benefit of the doubt to the actual victim. I say it because in the three previous episodes it has been established that as a policeman he is more than competent and sagacious. For now, yes, it seems that she is going to be somewhat busy again in the case of the missing young women, which returns to her attention thanks to the podcaster.

And this is where another of the suspicions that we were dragging is confirmed: that it is Kurt Caldwell who is making the young women disappear. Or, at least some (the ones that hang around without having left on the bus?). What we do know is that the character has many things to clarify.

Thus, we find things already on fire so that they explode little by little in this kind of treatise on paternity and guilt for the acts (own and of the progeny) that vertebra ‘Dexter: New Blood’. We will see how this plot continues to develop, because this is quite interesting.