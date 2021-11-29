(Add quotes, details and context; change provenance)

TOKYO / GENEVA, Nov 29 (Reuters) – The omicron variant of the coronavirus carries a “very high” global risk of sudden outbreaks, the WHO warned on Monday, as more countries reported cases, prompting border closures and rekindling concerns on the economic recovery from a two-year pandemic.

Scientists have said it could take weeks to understand the gravity of omicron, which was first identified in southern Africa. Its emergence has sparked a strong global backlash, with countries imposing travel bans and other restrictions concerned that it will spread rapidly even in vaccinated populations.

Scared investors subtracted about $ 2 trillion from the value of global stocks on Friday, but financial markets were calmer on Monday, even after Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, announced a closure of its borders to the foreign.

“The overall global risk related to the worrying new omicron variant is assessed as very high,” the World Health Organization warned its 194 member countries, warning of “serious consequences” in some areas.

A leading South African infectious disease expert said omicron appears to be more transmissible than previous variants, even to people with immunity from vaccination or previous infection. South African cases are likely to top 10,000 a day this week, up from 2,858 on Sunday and just 300 two weeks ago, said Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

However, he added that it is too early to say if the symptoms are more severe and said that existing vaccines against COVID-19 are likely to be effective in preventing omicron from causing serious illness.

On Sunday, a South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a new variant indicated that omicron so far appeared to be producing mild symptoms.

Portugal found 13 cases of the variant in a Lisbon football club. Scotland and Austria also reported their first omicron cases on Monday.

Several countries have imposed travel restrictions, including Japan, which described its action as precautionary.

“These are temporary and exceptional measures that we are taking for the sake of security, until there is clearer information on the omicron variant,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Israel, where the ban on foreign arrivals went into effect Monday, has said it will use counter-terrorism phone tracking technology to combat the new variant.

Australia said it will review its plans to reopen borders to migrants and qualified students from December 1, after reporting its first omicron cases, although Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it is “too early” to restore the quarantine of two weeks in hotels for foreign travelers.

US President Joe Biden will provide new details of the variant and his country’s response on Monday, the White House said.

Oil and European stocks rose, recovering in part from Friday’s sell-off. Markets expected governments and central banks to begin withdrawing some of the tens of trillions of dollars destined to keep businesses and households afloat during the pandemic. Yet another wave of coronavirus could mean more support.

The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, tried to reassure investors that the euro zone could face another wave of the pandemic.

(Reuters newsroom report; written by Himani Sarkar and Catherine Evans; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)