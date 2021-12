12/12/2021 On at 09:58 CET



LaLiga Santander and Liga Smartbank do not stop and, in fact, enter a key calendar phase for the aspirations of the teams, in a month where many games come together.

From SPORT, we collect every weekend all the videos with the summaries and goals of the First and Second Division so that you have them available with a single click.

VIDEOS J17 LALIGA SANTANDER





















VIDEOS AND GOALS SMARTBANK LEAGUE