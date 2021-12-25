Sudan restricted the internet ahead of mass protests scheduled for Saturday against the military coup, as security forces fanned out across Khartoum blocking key bridges connecting the capital to the suburbs.

Activists who regularly organize on the internet or who broadcast live images of the marches will be left without access to social networks, a technique that has been used for almost a month by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, head of the transitional authorities, since his coup on October 25.

The protesters have called the rallies under the slogans “no to negotiations” with the army, and demanding “that the soldiers return to the barracks.”

The Khartoum state governorate has warned that the security forces “will deal with those who break the law and create chaos.”

The streets of the center of the captain, and the bridges that connect Khartoum, across the Nile River, with the cities of Omdurman and Khartoum North were blocked since Friday night.

At least 48 people have been killed in the crackdown on protesters since the military took power, according to the Independent Medical Committee. The security forces have fired live bullets and tear gas canisters.

Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the world, has a long history of military coups, and has only enjoyed few intervals of democratic rule since its independence in 1956.

More than 14 million people – a third of Sudan’s population – will need humanitarian aid next year, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the highest level in a decade.

bur / hj / mis / an