Khartoum, Nov 28 (EFE) .- The Sudanese Army reported this Sunday that it has responded to an attack by Ethiopian forces in the agricultural town of Al Fashaqa, an area disputed between Ethiopia and Sudan, which has left dead in both rows.

“Our forces have been deployed to secure the crops of Al Fashaqa al Soghra in the Baraket Noreen area, where they have been attacked by groups and militias belonging to the Ethiopian Army,” the Sudanese Army said in a statement, reproduced by the official agency of the Sudanese news SUNA.

According to the informant, the attack that began yesterday “aims to intimidate farmers, sabotage the harvest season and carry out incursions” into the disputed area.

Likewise, the Army indicated that its forces have repelled the attack causing “many human and material losses in the ranks of the perpetrators,” as well as the Sudanese Armed Forces have also suffered casualties in their ranks, without offering a death toll in both sides.

The Al Fashaqa area, located in the southeastern Sudanese province of Qadarif, is a disputed area between Khartoum and Addis Ababa in which sporadic clashes occur between the military and farmers from both countries over the exploitation of these fertile farmlands and the water collection.

These clashes intensified last year with the war between the Ethiopian federal government and the authorities of the Tigray province, from where tens of thousands of Ethiopians have fled to take refuge in eastern Sudan.