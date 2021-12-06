CAIRO (AP) – Tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs killed at least 24 people in Darfur on Sunday, a humanitarian aid group reported, the latest outbreak of violence between communities in this region of western Sudan.

The clashes stemmed from a financial dispute between two individuals Saturday night at the camp for displaced persons in the Kreinik region of West Darfur province, said Adam Regal, spokesman for the General Coordination of Refugee and Displaced Persons Camps. Darfur

Regal said Arab militias known as Janjawid attacked the camp in the early hours of Sunday, setting it on fire and looting property. At least 35 other people were injured, it said.

The hashtag “Kreinik is bleeding”, in Arabic, was trending on Twitter on Sunday. Users posted images of allegedly burning homes and bodies wrapped in funeral veils.

The camp is located about four kilometers (2.5 miles) east of the provincial capital, Genena, and is home to displaced people from the Masalit tribe, who have been forced from their homes during the conflict in Darfur.

The violence in Kreinik is the latest to shake West Darfur in recent weeks. Last month, a land dispute between Arabs and non-Arabs in the Jebel Moon area led to bloody clashes that left at least 17 dead and 12 injured.

In the nearby South Darfur region, tribal clashes over the past two months have claimed the lives of at least 45 people in the town of Tawila, according to the Sudan Committee of Doctors.

These clashes pose a significant challenge to the efforts of Sudan’s transitional authorities to put an end to the rebellions that have affected areas such as Darfur for decades. Sudan has been going through a fragile democratic transition since a popular uprising forced dictator Omar al Bashir to leave power in April 2019.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This dispatch was first published on December 5, 2021. It was updated on December 6, 2021 to correct the location where the fighting occurred, Kreinik.