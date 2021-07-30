Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will hit stores on August 20 for PS4 and PS5 with the new expansion of the island of Iki, but only in the next generation version will it have lip sync in Japanese, haptic vibration and adaptive triggers. These improvements will not be available in the backward compatible version of the game, since they are included as a paid upgrade from one version to another, a subject that Sucker Punch, creators of the game, has addressed in a new interview.

In an interview with Jason Connell, creative and artistic director of Sucker Punch, on Press Start, was asked about the decision to pay for upgrading upgrades from Ghost of Tsushima and tie it exclusively to the release of the Director’s Cut. Question to which Connell avoided answering directly, he limited himself simply to explaining why the new functions of the DualSense will make more sense in Iki’s expansion. Similarly, avoid commenting on how this expansion will be on PS4 without improvements.

“What I think is important for people to know is that those features that make it so specific to the PS5, we don’t just work on them as a generic hardware upgrade, are fully integrated into the Iki expansion and Jin’s experiences in Iki, ”Connell said. “They were closely connected to each other. So that’s the reason we don’t consider separate. Really we wanted them to shine together, and that is the basic reason.

<br>

Know more: Ghost of Tsushima’s Iki Island will have shrines dedicated to taming and caring for animals



In either case, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will go on sale on August 20 for PS4 and PS5. Players who already have the game on PS4 will be able to access the Director’s Cut for 19.99 euros, while to get the Director’s Cut on its PS5 version will require 29.99 euros. You can also upgrade the PS4 Director’s Cut to the PS5 for 9.99 euros.