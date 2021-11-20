LaSalud.mx .-Sports and physical activation are essential in the prevention of diseases, therefore the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE), promotes various events throughout the country such as the Career Series “Activate Run 2021”Which was successfully concluded, reported the CEO, Luis Antonio Ramirez Pineda.

At the end in Oaxaca, the first stage of the series of races organized by the Normative Directorate of Economic, Social and Cultural Benefits of the ISSSTE, Ramírez Pineda pointed out that, in the competitions held in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca, Puebla and VeracruzMore than 850 beneficiaries participated, in the male and female categories, from 6 years of age to 65.

Sport promotes health and family integration, he said, and it is one of the objectives he has to continue promoting a preventive scheme, as well as promoting healthy habits among the 13.5 million beneficiaries.

The head of the ISSSTE commented that even with the pandemic, in these races the preventive and sanitary measures dictated by the Ministry of Health were complied with, so the ISSSTE will continue with the reactivation of sporting events in public spaces.

We seek that the entire population, not only the beneficiaries, but each young person and the elderly, join in the physical activation because this contributes to counteracting diseases and promoting the preventive model over the curative one.

In 2021, the ISSSTE carried out the Soccer CupISSSTE, in San Luis Potosí where teams made up of beneficiaries from 18 states and the Paseo Ciclista participated “Rolling Together” in Mexico City.

DZ