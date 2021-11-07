This is an excellent model that has a 15.6-inch screen with a very good quality that is, it has Full HD resolution and is capable of working at a frequency of 144 Hz . With a fairly powerful hardware where its 16 GB of RAM and an SSD-type storage stand out, it is important to note that the integrated graphics is a six-gigabyte Nvidia RTX 3060.

The store where you will be able to make the purchase is Amazon , which means life insurance in terms of reliability and efficiency when it comes to shipping home (where it is very possible that you do not have to pay anything for the corresponding expenses). The fact is that we are going to provide you with purchase options that are very interesting to buy a computer that is powerful enough to run games of all kinds and that, obviously, are also more than capable of using any type of software compatible with The operating system Windows 10 .

Two of the great requirements that this type of equipment must meet are having a good quality screen (both in the resolution and dimensions section, where you should always choose a model that is Full HD with at least 15.6 inches) and, in addition, the device you decide to integrate one is also important. Graphic card Enough powerful to be able to move graphics in three dimensions with good ease -the models can be from both AMD and Nvidia-. And, in the case of all the laptops we have chosen, this is perfectly fulfilled and they allow the use of gaming accessories.

You can take advantage of a very interesting discount in the Amazon store, which means that you only have to pay 999 euros for a model that will let you play practically everything you have at home.

MILLENNIUM ML3 Aurelion

It may be that this is one of the most interesting gaming laptops of all that we have chosen, since we are talking about a device that includes the Windows 10 operating system, a processor with a muscle that will allow you to run anything that comes to mind . We are talking about a Intel Core i7-9750H, which is perfectly combined with an NVIDIA GTX 1660Ti graphics.

It is not a bad option to buy right now because here there is a 23% discount to be able to get it for less than 1,000 euros … and without paying shipping costs!

Lenovo Legion 5

A team that is quite worth it since it is quite round and its design is also quite attractive. With a very good 120Hz display and graphics that are powerful (a NVIDIA RTX 3060 with six gigs), its AMD Ryzen processor to be an excellent solution with all kinds of software.

Now you can get this laptop with a very interesting offer and without having to add anything for shipping costs. Therefore, we are talking about one of the 15.6-inch gaming laptops that you should consider.

GIGABYTE AORUS 17G XD-73ES345SH

If you are looking for a team that has a power that is beyond doubt, this is one of the possibilities that you should be very aware of since it includes everything and in great quantity. A clear example of what we say is that its processor is an Intel Core i7 that is accompanied by nothing less than 32GB RAM. If you wonder about the graphics card, the integrated one is a RTX 3070, enough to handle the most demanding games.

With a 17.3-inch screen, right now there is a good discount in the Amazon store that may be exactly what you were looking for.

