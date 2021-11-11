Subsquid, a query node framework for Substrate-based blockchain networks, announced on Thursday the completion of a $ 3.8 million seed funding round led by Hypersphere Ventures.

The company said that expects to use this seed money to develop the first blockchain indexing solution. The new data query technology, according to the announcement, will take advantage of a network of indexers and allow anyone to join and contribute data to Subsquid’s data users.

Subsquid’s technical founder, Dmitry Zhelezov, commented on the successful round of funding:

“We are looking forward to rolling out more functionality in the coming weeks, allowing blockchain developers to take advantage of Subsquid’s next-generation technology and take DApps to a new level of speed and functionality.”

The collection was led by Hypersphere Ventures, with notable participants such as Zeeprime, Illusionist Group, Zeitgeist, Chainflip, Astar Network, Dia Data, DFG, 0x Ventures and Faculty Group, among others.

Subsquid plans to release the new indexing technique in February 2022. To make it more efficient and parallel for blockchain data users, the network will separate indexing from the data recovery process.

The company believes that this decentralization and distribution of the indexing process will make it faster and more efficient for users of blockchain data. Commenting on the new development, Hypersphere Venture co-founder, Jack Platts, said they are “excited to support Subsquid as one of the key pieces of infrastructure for the parachains ecosystem.”

Indexing is an extremely critical process for a blockchain network. All data, transactions and smart contracts are indexed so that they are easily accessible. The existing blockchain indexing technology primarily employs a centralized model that is often plagued with quite a few issues like security, privacy, and scalability.

