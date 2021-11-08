Late last year, Telegram co-founder Pavel Dúrov said he had started exploring ways to generate revenue to sustain the growth of the messaging app. In October of this year he launched an advertising platform. Now, it has announced that users will be able to remove ads with subscription payment.

The Russian businessman has announced the changes that will come to Telegram on his own channel within the application. These are two models whose purpose is to deactivate advertisements within the large channels. One is aimed at users and the other at channel creators. In both cases, you will have to pay an “economic” amount that has not yet been defined.

“We have already started working on this new feature and we hope to launch it this month. It can be issued in the form of a cheap subscription, which will allow any user to directly support the development of Telegram and never see official announcements on the channels, “says Dúrov in relation to the model that seeks to stop users from seeing advertising.

As for the creators of the channels, the businessman points out that they are calculating the “economic conditions“so that they can deactivate the ads. This is an option that could be implemented by many creators of groups that Telegram who want them to be free of advertising; something that could be highly valued by users who are subscribed.

At the moment the exact date on which the subscription will reach Telegram is unknown. If all goes according to plan, they could be implemented from this same month, as Pável Dúrov says. There are also no details about the price, only that it will be an economical alternative to get rid of advertising messages.

It should be noted that Telegram does not show advertising messages in the chat list, personal conversations or groups. Advertising affects only large channels, services “whose support generates the highest costs from Telegram.”

How do the ads work on Telegram?

Credit: Unsplash

Telegram ads are shown on large public channels, that is, with more than 1,000 subscribers. These are limited to 160 characters and do not allow the addition of external links. They only serve to promote channels and bots of the messaging service.

Telegram states that “sponsored posts are based solely on the theme of the public channels on which they are displayed.” In this way, they emphasize that they do not extract or analyze user data to show targeted ads and that all users of the public channel see the same ad.

Ads are one of the alternatives that Telegram has to cover its basic costs. However, the app shares some of the ad revenue with the owners of the public channels on which sponsored posts are displayed. Those interested in advertising, can consult this guide.