As many of us know WordPress is a web platform used expressly to create web pages and online blogs, users see in this tool what they cannot obtain in any other, without a doubt the progress regarding programs of this type It is massive, but nevertheless, it is noteworthy that this is one of the best in its field.

When we talk about Divi, we mean a template embedded within WordPress, I feel useful for a large number of activities that we want to do, but like everything, of course we must know how to use it properly.

It is important to know how to handle each of the tools that we use, not only those previously mentioned, but also any type of platform that helps us or it is useful to us at a given moment.

That is why we will explain how to do or create a subscription or membership page with Divi For WordPress, taking into account its settings that are extremely extensive, some options are simple, others complicated, however, it is good to know before starting to use any of them.

How to use WordPress and its elements

WordPress is much more than a platform that allows us to create web pages online, and publishing content, is a very powerful tool that offers us infinite possibilities to create, personalize and thus be able to take the information where we want.

To create a page with WordPress, we just have to download and install it on our computer, once this is done we will be asked to enter our “username” and “password” in order to be a certified user. Once inside, we can observe your main menu with two toolbars, added to facilitate our work, it contains options for appearance, editions, colors, pages and much more.

It is good that we are curious and develop each of the many options that WordPress offers usThus, it also allows us to add or insert images, since they are a fundamental part of aesthetics, they help make the text more entertaining and add value in some way to readers.

Remember that we can also include videos, they are important as well as images, they help users spend much more time on our page, according to the visibility of this.

How can I use Divi for WordPress?

Divi is a tool increasingly known by WordPress users, and for design lovers it is one of the best on the list, it has many advantages when using it, it is fast and very sophisticated.

In the case of being new to the subject, the ideal would be create a web page to use Divi later, thus clearly defining the structure and visibility that the site will have.

Once Divi is also installed, a new item called “Divi” will appear in our side menu, we click on it and then “theme options “ there we can choose the tones we want for our activity.

It also allows us to add logos, for this we must first upload our file with the chosen image from the library, and then copy the link of said image that appears in “attachment details”, in the same way it allows us to add images or texts to our page.

When we design we have thousands of possible options within Divi, we can choose size, color, style, type of text, and for greater comfort it offers us pre-established designs, thus, many more adjustments that we can observe within our self-tour of Divi.

What benefits will I get from using Divi for my website?

As we have seen, the Theme Divi offers us a great variety of tools to personalize our website in detail, among its many benefits we can mention that It is a theme with a very good loading speed, as it is optimized to be quite light, has modern finishes and offers a neat effect Eye-catching that is comfortable to look at, it also offers great versatility for those who want to customize even the smallest detail. For those interested in creating a subscription page through this powerful tool, the following features are also available.

Member control

This is a plugin that you can enable within the Divi settings to be able to control access to members who register to the different places where they can move within your website depending on the type of membership they have acquired. You can configure this when you enable the option “Wish list member”, which we will explain to you immediately.

Wish lists

Another powerful integration for Divi that is disabled by default, the wish list will also allow you manage the control of members, the restrictions and the permissions that you want to provide to each of them and also manage the membership levels you want to create for your subscribers. You must activate it by entering “Wish List” in the members menu of the WordPress sidebar, then go to Settings, other services and, finally, integration. Here you will see some applications to choose from, you will only have to find the Divi logo and a new window will open in which you will have to slide the button to the right to activate the option “Wish list member”.

Membership level

To create the membership levels you must go to the menu on the right panel to the option member of the wish list and enter “Settings”, if you have not created any level, A level creation wizard will open for you, here you must choose a name for that level of members and choose for how long these members will have access, also select the type of content to which you will give them access and to finish click on the next button.

You will also need to decide if members of that level should wait for approval from an administrator and confirm their subscription via email, after that. configure the payment method of your convenience and also the options of the service that you will provide via email. If you want to create other membership levels, you must run the wizard again or you can close it to continue creating memberships later.

Procedure to create my subscription page with Divi in ​​WordPress

The first thing we must do is create a new page in Divia, then in the attributes of this add “Blank Page”, this is so that the header and footer of our website is hidden. Then we activate the editor to be able to diagram the page with a single section that contains within itself a row of two totally equal columns.

Likewise, in the second column we place an image of the gift that we are giving by subscription or membership, then we must edit the subscription form and fill in all the fields of said form.

We also have the area called ” button ” where we will place something that is attractive to users like “Sign up now” or something similar. Once this is done, we would have our subscription or membership page with all its elements.

What are the best alternative plugins for creating a membership site?

ARMember

This is a powerful plugin that allows us to create registration pages using WordPress, it is priced at $ 43 and offers its users excellent protection of the data processed through its platform. You will have at your disposal a good number of pre-designed registration forms that you can easily customize, always with a modern design and maintaining elegance. It has a multitude of fields to take into account for your forms, you can create records for customers to pay for a membership or join for free.

This plugin is a one-time payment and you can enjoy an extensive library of functions, types of membership, access and registration forms, even the people who register can register by connecting the accounts of their social networks to make the registration process more automated and comfortable for the users of your website. It also has support to choose and configure the payment method for your clients, either credit card or via PayPal.

Membership Pro

This plugin works in a very similar way to the ones mentioned above, in which you must choose the level of membership that you are going to offer on your website, you can have as many levels as you likeYou can also configure what content on your website you are going to give access to each of those members, so that if a user tries to access a restricted area for their type of membership, they will receive a notice that you must also configure, to encourage them. to obtain the necessary membership to be able to continue viewing the content you want.

The license for this plugin is $ 297 for one year and you can use it on up to 5 websitesYes, you must learn to configure all the details of this plugin in order to get the most out of your investment, so you must document yourself very well to obtain very good results using it. This plugin is very well organized, it has a complete menu so that you have control over every detail of the registered members on your website. It really is a very complete plugin that, if you have the opportunity to use it, you will surely have a pleasant experience and, above all, excellent results with your web projects.