Disney + Day is approaching and you can celebrate it with a spectacular offer and a lot of premieres.

Disney + has established itself as one of the most important streaming platforms of the moment. And with the arrival of Star, the content has multiplied. Something that has delighted users to the point of reaching 115 million subscribers in less than two years. And now you can enjoy all the Disney + content for less than 2 euros thanks to a spectacular offer.

Disney + Day is celebrated on November 12, and to celebrate it you can hire Disney + for a month for only 1.99 euros. You can get this offer from November 8, and it will be available until November 14. So you only have one week to get it.

On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney + Day, a global celebration that will come to life across all dimensions of the company. Disney + subscribers will receive new content releases on the service’s iconic brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Disney + premieres on November 12

You will not only be able to enjoy all current Disney + content for less than 2 eurosYou will also be able to see the latest movies and series that the company will premiere on November 12:

Streaming premiere of “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios.

from Marvel Studios. Disney’s beloved family adventure movie “Jungle Cruise” , available to all subscribers.

, available to all subscribers. The New Disney Original Movie + “Home Sweet Home Alone” , a reinvention of the popular Christmas franchise.

, a reinvention of the popular Christmas franchise. A new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called “Olaf Presents” , in which the beloved snowman from Frozen retells several classic Disney tales as only he can.

, in which the beloved snowman from Frozen retells several classic Disney tales as only he can. The Disney + streaming debut of short films from Walt Disney Animation Studios, including “Frozen Fever” , the Oscar®-winning short films “Feast” and “Paperman” , Mickey Mouse’s Oscar-nominated short film, “Get A Horse!” and more.

, the Oscar®-winning short films and , Mickey Mouse’s Oscar-nominated short film, “Get A Horse!” and more. An animated short film “Ciao Alberto” from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s hit animated film “Luca.”

from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer’s hit animated film “Luca.” A new The Simpsons short that pays tribute to the great brands of Disney +.

that pays tribute to the great brands of Disney +. The first five episodes of season 2 of “The world according to Jeff Goldblum” from National Geographic.

from National Geographic. A special celebrating the origins and legacy of the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter, Boba fett .

. A special that celebrates Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney + with an exciting look into the future.

with an exciting look into the future. “Dopesick”, an original series starring Michael Keaton, to be released in international markets as part of Star’s overall entertainment content offering.

Now is the time, take advantage of this offer and subscribe to Disney + for only 1.99 euros for a month to enjoy all its content and upcoming releases. The offer is already available, and will be for a week. After the first month, the subscription price will return to normal, although you can cancel it at any time without any problem before they charge you the second month.

