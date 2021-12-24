Subaru will introduce very important new features in 2022. The Japanese manufacturer is ready to enter the world of all-electric mobility with its first electric SUV, the Subaru Solterra. In addition, the tuning of the interesting Subaru Forester will arrive at dealerships.

The 2022 will be a really important year for Subaru. The Japanese manufacturer will finally enter the field of fully electric mobility with the launch of a new and relevant model. The company is determined to boost its sales in a market as competitive as Europe. To do this, it has a whole series of first-rate news on the agenda.

In 2021, the Japanese brand has released new models as interesting as the Subaru WRX 2022 and the arrival of the new Subaru Outback at dealerships has materialized. For the new year, Subaru will go one step further by continuing to renew its current product offering as well as the introduction of totally new models.

Subaru Solterra, Subaru’s First Electric SUV, Coming in 2022

Subaru Solterra, the expected 100% electric SUV



We are facing one of the most anticipated launches of Subaru. The first 100% electric SUV of the Japanese company it is already a reality. The new Subaru Solterra It will be available in Europe in the second half of 2022. The Solterra is the starting gun for the ambitious electric offensive that has been launched. The first of a whole series of electric vehicles.

The Solterra is the fruit of the collaboration between Subaru and Toyota. And it is that it has a close technical relationship with the Toyota bZ4X. It is supported by Toyota’s e-TNGA platform and will be marketed in Europe, Japan and the United States. It is a model with a global scope.

In the bowels of the Solterra is an electric propulsion system whose main component is a lithium-ion battery of 71.4 kWh (net capacity). It will be marketed in a front-wheel drive configuration with 150 kW (204 hp) and all-wheel drive with 160 kW (218 hp). The autonomy, depending on the version, reaches 450 kilometers on a single charge.

The new Subaru Forester 2022 will hit the market loaded with news

Subaru Forester 2022, an important set-up



Another of the most relevant developments that Subaru has on the agenda for the year 2022 is neither more nor less than the development of one of the central pillars that sustains its range in Europe. The new Subaru Forester You are ready to start your commercial journey in Spain. The Japanese SUV has undergone a facelift that brings with it numerous improvements. Some improvements that go mainly through the aesthetic and technological section.

Visual changes are concentrated in the front. The light clusters, which use LED technology, have been updated. The safety equipment has been expanded with the new EyeSight system composed, among other technologies, by dodging assistant, emergency braking assistant with intervention at intersections and automatic distance control and cruise with lane centering.

With regard to the mechanical section, everything will bet on electrification. The new Forester will be marketed together with a hybrid mechanics in which a 2.0-liter gasoline engine e-Boxster is the main protagonist. The system reaches 150 hp and is managed through a Lineartronic gearbox. And how can it be otherwise, it also has a total traction system.