Real Sociedad midfielder David Silva (c) fights a ball with several rivals from Sturm Graz, during last Thursday’s match. EFE / Juan Herrero



Vienna, Nov 7 (EFE) .- Several players and members of the Sturm Graz technical team, which tied last Thursday at 1 with Real Sociedad in the Europa League, have tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing an antigen test , the Austrian club has announced.

The team detailed on Twitter that during the antigen tests carried out yesterday, Saturday, “several players and assistants” have tested positive for COVID-19.

In fact, the club explained that it has yet to be decided whether or not to suspend the league match with Altach scheduled for today.

Forward Kelvin Yeboah had already tested positive last Thursday, the day of the Europa League match against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, and has been in quarantine ever since in a hotel in San Sebastián.

The rest of the team underwent a PCR test on Friday, which was negative in all cases. It was in an additional test carried out yesterday, this time for antigens, when several positives have been detected.