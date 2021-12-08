A fan of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Blade has created a video in which he replaces the protagonist of the game, the witcher Geralt from Rivia, for the Marvel character. Blade is a half vampire superhero whose mission is to eradicate vampires from the world. The character first appeared in Marvel comics in 1973, but is perhaps best known for having been portrayed by Wesley Snipes in the 1998, 2002, and 2004 films of the same name.

The Witcher 3, released in 2015, is the third installment in CD Projekt Red’s adaptation of the fantasy novel series. The witcher by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The game is often regarded by fans and critics as one of the greatest video games of all time, and has received a resurgence in popularity thanks to the adaptation of the Netflix television series, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt. Thanks to the attention paid to the franchise due to the show’s first season in 2019, The Witcher 3’s sales soared in 2020, helping the title reach the milestone of 30 million copies sold.

YouTuber eli_handle_b.wav posted his amazing reimagining video of The witcher 3, replacing Geralt from Rivia by Blade, the vampire slayer played by Wesley Snipes. The vampire slayer is seen fighting a herd of drowners, one of the most common enemies in the game, before being attacked with arrows by the Eternal Fire guards. Responding to an NPC’s question as to whether he is a Witcher, Blade replies, “No, I am something else”, before taking on one of the game’s most formidable bosses introduced in the Blood and Wine DLC, a tall vampire named Dettlaff. The suitable opponent is quickly dispatched with deft swordsmanship, and the encounter ends with Blade meditating by the bonfire as Geralt.

Eli_handle_b.wav’s video has been a hit on YouTube, accumulating thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from grateful fans of The Witcher 3. Many have been impressed with the skillful and perfect montage, with scenes adapted from Blade, Blade II and Blade Trinity. Other fans added that the video sparked their desire for a Marvel Blade game that might be similar to the series. The witcher. Those impressed by the creator’s video can find similar projects on his YouTube channel, including mash-ups like Mass Effect and Austin Powers, and Half-Life with Breaking Bad.

Fan passion for The Witcher games remains strong, despite the fact that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is fast approaching his seventh birthday. To be sure, the game is once again fresh in the minds of many gamers with the impending premiere of the second season of The Witcher on Netflix, but there is also the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X / S update from CDPR. The update will add new elements to The Witcher 3, inspired by the Netflix series, and is expected to go on sale in 2022.