The day before cooking the poularde We put all the fruits in maceration in the Pedro Ximénez. To do this, we chop the walnuts, the dried apricots and the dates, cut one of the apples into cubes and chop the Serrano ham. In a large bowl we place these ingredients and add the pine nuts and raisins. We water with the Pedro Ximénez, cover and marinate for 24 hours.

We drain the mixture well (keeping the liquid) and fill the poularde, which we will have previously seasoned. So that the filling does not come out we close the legs well and the opening with twine. Cut the onion into julienne strips and slice the other two apples. With this, we cover the base of a baking dish, place the stuffed poularde on top, sprinkle with a little of the maceration liquid and bake at 180ºC for an hour and a half (1 hour for every kg that the pularde weighs).

From time to time we water with the juices that the pularde will release so that it does not dry out. To avoid browning excessively, we can cover with aluminum foil for the first hour and uncover the last 30 minutes. We go to a serving platter, strain the onion and apple, which we serve as a garnish, and transfer the juices to a sauce boat. We serve immediately.