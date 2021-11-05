Violence and video games is a complicated subject, which is usually the focus of various studies. Thus, it should come as no surprise to hear that the University of London has published research on this topic, only this time focused on the launch that some titles of this type have on the user, as is the case with Call of Duty: Vanguard the present day.

The work by Agne Suzyedelite was published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, where it is mentioned that the study has been carried out with data from the United States, focused on a group of young people between 8 and 18 years of age. . Thus, here plausibly causal effects of violent video games on violence are identified, and they don’t just associate.

In general, it has been pointed out that the launch of a violent game, as is the case of Vanguard as of today, the violence registered in this group did not increase. Nevertheless, some parents have mentioned that their children are more agitated after experiencing these types of titles, resulting, occasionally, in the desire to break things. This was what was commented on the matter:

“Taken together, these results suggest that violent video games can agitate children, but this agitation does not translate into violence against other people, which is the type of violence that concerns us most. One likely explanation for my results is that video games tend to take place at home, where opportunities to engage in violence are lower. This ‘disabling’ effect is especially important for violence-prone children who may be especially attracted to violent video games. Therefore, policies that impose restrictions on the sale of video games to minors are unlikely to reduce violence. “

Despite this, Suzyedelite has pointed out that, although games can leave users agitated, this does not mean that they are more violent, since their behavior towards other people is normal. According to the journal Psychology and Mind, the methods used in this type of research do not always correlate with reality that some people live.

As has already been mentioned multiple times, violence in a person is not the result of video games, but rather a series of socio-economic and mental elements, as well as the accessibility of firearms. In related topics, you can learn more about the perception of violence in video games, anime and more media here.

Via: Eureka Alert