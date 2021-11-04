“Our study provides the first direct evidence of the effect of vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV), through the bivalent Cervarix vaccine, on the incidence of cervical cancer”, indicate the authors of the study, published in Lancet.

Cervical cancers are almost always caused by a sexually transmitted HPV infection.

Since the mid-2000s, there have been vaccines against this infection.

That is why many countries launched campaigns aimed at adolescents so that they receive the vaccine before starting their sexual activity.

Until now, the efficacy of vaccines against the infection itself and against the development of precancerous lesions was known.

But the data were less precise in terms of the frequency of declared cancers.

This is the contribution of the Lancet study. According to their findings, there is a clear reduction in cervical cancer cases among women who took part in the British vaccination campaign, launched in the late 2000s.

This decrease, measured with respect to the proportion of cases in previous generations, it is particularly notable in women who were able to be vaccinated early, at 12 or 13 years of age.

In this group, cervical cancers have practically disappeared in recent years.

These results have limitations. Even without vaccination, Researchers expected a limited number of cancers in this age group, which is no more than 25 years old today.

Therefore, they emphasize that it will be necessary to continue studying the frequency of cancers in this age group in the coming years.

Furthermore, for the purpose of long-term follow-up, the study is only interested in women who were able to benefit from the British campaign in its early days.

At the time, the vaccine used was Cervarix, produced by GSK. But it has since been replaced by Gardasil, produced by the American company Merck (known as MSD outside the United States), about which the study cannot draw any conclusions.

Are these vaccines applied in Mexico?

The federal Ministry of Health and each entity provide the special vaccine for school-age girls and prevent the effects of HPV.

All three vaccines protect against infection by HPV types 16 and 18, two of the high-risk human papillomaviruses that cause about 70% of cervical cancers and an even higher percentage of some of the other cancers caused. by HPV. Gardasil also protects against infection by HPV types 6 and 11, which cause 90% of genital warts. Gardasil 9 protects against infection by the same four types of HPV and five other types of HPV that cause cancer, details the Ministry of Health on its official website.

Girls and boys should receive two doses of the HPV vaccine between the ages of 9 and 12

Adolescents and young adults ages 13-26 who have not been vaccinated, or who did not receive all doses, should get vaccinated as soon as possible. In the case of children, although it is not the most usual, they are vaccinated since men tend to be carriers of HPV, although not with the same effects as women, which is why immunization can also be applied to them.

Vaccinating young adults will not prevent as many cases of cancer as vaccinating children and preteens.