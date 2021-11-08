A study carried out by researchers from Germany and Switzerland has shown that the risk of contagion of COVID19 on the football field is almost zero. So it suggests that general quarantine measures for opposing teams are not justified if there has not been close contact off the pitch, as published in the “British Journal of Sports Medicine.”

Governments have introduced various measures in the last 18 months in an effort to curb the spread of COVID19, including limiting training opportunities in team sports such as soccer.

To date, it has been difficult to quantify the real risk of infection during training sessions or games. Now, a research group from the Institute for Sports and Preventive Medicine at the University of Saarland, led by Dr. Florian Egger and Professor Tim Meyer, in collaboration with Dr. Oliver Faude, exercise scientist, from the University of Basel, has studied precisely this question. Funding for the study comes from the German Football Federation.

1,300 suspected cases of COVID19 infection were analyzed

The investigation team compiled details on nearly 1,300 suspected cases of COVID19 contagion from professional leagues, amateur soccer, and youth clubs between August 2020 and March 2021. From there, they identified 104 situations in which a player was highly likely infected would have participated in a training or match.

Using contact tracing and detailed video analysis of a total of 21 matches, the researchers then assessed potentially relevant broadcast channels. Video analysis showed that infection-relevant contacts are rare at soccer matches and generally of very short duration.

In two of the 104 cases examined, the research group could not completely rule out transmission in the field. However, in these two cases, other potential routes of transmission were possible, such as private encounters, undisguised bus trips, and contacts at work.

The researchers conclude that outdoor sports activities with minimal physical contact pose a very low risk of infection and are therefore a safe option for sports and exercise during the pandemic.

Only professional leagues performed PCR tests

Therefore, they suggest that hygiene measures and directives from health authorities be limited to off-field situations, with no general quarantine measures for opposing teams if no close contact has occurred off-field.

But before these results are fed into political decision-making processes, it is important to note that the data was collected before the Delta variants became the dominant variant in the COVID19 contagion. Additionally, only professional leagues performed periodic CRP tests on the entire team for up to two weeks after a player tested positive.

The clubs of the amateur and youth sector followed the recommendations of the respective authorities for the PCR tests with a policy of follow-up of symptoms at 14 days. This means that asymptomatic cases may not have been recorded, they warn.